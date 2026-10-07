‘It’s Not Entirely Resolved’: Sergio Garcia Addresses LIV Contract Termination as He Eyes PGA Tour Return

Thirty years ago, Sergio Garcia made his debut at the Open de España, a young Spaniard stepping into a national tournament that would become part of his career story. On Wednesday he was back at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, now 46, and the questions waiting for him had little to do with swing mechanics. They concerned paperwork, regulations and the long shadow of the league he left behind. Hours before the tournament began, Sergio Garcia explained where his LIV contract stands and what it means for a possible PGA Tour return.

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The central message was that Garcia is not yet free of LIV Golf. A US bankruptcy court has lifted the automatic stay on his contract, and Golf Digest reported that as a release on Tuesday. Garcia said on Wednesday that the contract is still in force and that he wants it resolved. His own words settled the matter:

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“There are still things to do, it is not entirely resolved,” Sergio Garcia said.

That correction matters because of what a full release would unlock. According to EFE, his LIV contract is still in force, which stops him from seeking sponsors and playing on other circuits. Garcia wants to be able to look for new sponsors or open doors to other circuits without the contract standing in the way, and he said he hopes the dispute does not end up in court. His filing, made on 30 September by Garcia and his company Even Par in LIV’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, warned that while the contract stays formally in force, third parties may hesitate to deal with him.

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The Plan Behind the Release

Read analytically, the situation splits into stated facts and open variables. The stated facts begin with his position on the league’s future. He has not ruled out a place in LIV 2.0, the new version of the circuit, yet his plans clearly point elsewhere. His aim is to give himself the best chance of making the 2027 Ryder Cup team, the biennial team contest between Europe and the United States, and he is considering a bigger presence on the DP World Tour to win back his card.

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Those targets run through Europe, because the PGA Tour’s doors are closed to him at the moment. The tour has not allowed LIV players back without a year-long suspension, and EFE reports that Garcia could not return to the Tour before August 2027 because of the one-year sanction tied to his LIV membership. Garcia told GolfMagic in August that he had already informed the DP World Tour he will take up his membership next season, and Ten Golf has reported that he intends to combine it with whatever circuit emerges from LIV. How many DP World Tour events he will play has not been confirmed.

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, already knows the plan. Garcia told him he will do everything possible to make the 2027 team, and that if he falls short, he will help in whatever way he can. Speaking to the media, he named vice-captain or captain as possible ways to do that.

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That fallback runs into a regulatory wall. Under DP World Tour rules, a player who is not a member of the circuit cannot serve as a vice-captain or captain. Garcia resigned his membership in 2023 to avoid further fines for playing LIV events, rejoined in 2025, and lost it again for 2026 for not playing the minimum number of events. No change to the rule has been announced, and the European circuit has not shown whether it will adjust it.

Beyond the Ryder Cup lies a longer horizon. Garcia says a PGA Tour return is a possibility once his contract is resolved, and he singled out the PGA Tour Champions, the circuit for players aged 50 and over, noting that he turns 47 in January. He said he would like to play some of its events, especially its major championships.

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The 2031 Ryder Cup will be played at Camiral in Spain, and Jon Rahm has said he would like to see Garcia as captain.

Three things will decide how this plays out. His LIV contract has to be fully resolved. Garcia has to win back his DP World Tour card, which the captain and vice-captain rule also depends on. And he has to earn enough Ryder Cup points through 2027 to make Donald’s team. If the contract is fully cleared, he can chase sponsors and other circuits freely, and a PGA Tour move becomes something he can actually negotiate once the sanction ends. If it drags on, the LIV contract keeps limiting what he can do until it is cleared.