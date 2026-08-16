‘It’s Really Hard’: Brian Harman Makes Feelings Clear as One Wrong Step Could Jeopardize His PGA Tour Playoffs Chances

Brian Harman might be sweating bullets as he prepares to tee it up in the final round of the St. Jude Championship. The 39-year-old has plenty riding on Sunday’s round. His Tour Championship hopes hinge on Sunday’s round. Harman has carded rounds of 70, 64, and 69 and currently sits T6 heading into the final round. But even that impressive position doesn’t guarantee him a spot in St. Louis next week. Speaking with the PGA Tour’s press on Saturday in Memphis, he laid out the stakes of the tournament.

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“It’s really hard. Wherever you are on tour, you’re on some kind of bubble. You’re either trying to make the Tour Championship, or you’re trying to make the Presidents Cup, or you’re trying to make the top 50. Or you’re trying to keep your card, or you’re trying to win for the first time. I think that’s what makes our game so great. I think that’s what is super interesting about golf is that there are 15 different golf tournaments going on out here, not just the guy trying to win.

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“I think that’s what we’re trying to do going forward, because we all care a lot. I mean, I care a lot. I care a lot about making the top 50. I care a lot about making the top 30. I care a lot about winning, [and I] care a lot about making teams. And yeah, I mean, it’s hard not to think about that stuff. But at the same time, you think about it all the time anyway, so you kind of get used to it.”

The Savannah, Georgia native entered Memphis 65th in the FedExCup standings. While that might have been enough to get him into this week’s playoffs, it won’t be enough for next week’s playoff event, the BMW Championship. To reach the BMW Championship, Harman must crack the top 50—he’s currently 51st and risks being eliminated from the playoffs altogether.

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A strong Sunday could change that. A dominant round at TPC Southwind could vault him inside. Also, breaking into the top 50 by the end of Sunday’s round will help him qualify for the 2027 Signature Events.

But even if Harman doesn’t crack the top 50, he will still be in all four majors next year thanks to his prior major win.

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At the time of writing, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler currently tops the leaderboard. Sam Burns and Sungjae Im follow closely behind, tied for second place.

Harman needs a solo 50th-or-better FedEx points jump to crack the top 50. But only time will tell whether he can do it. As he said, the stakes are high. One wrong stroke can end his chances.