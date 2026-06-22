‘It’s Self Deserved’: Wyndham Clark Refuses to Play Victim After Shinnecock Fans Turn Against Him

This year at Shinnecock Hills, two storylines ran parallel: Wyndham Clark’s return to the US Open and Scottie Scheffler’s hopes for a Career Grand Slam. Obviously, one was the villain and the other was the hero. And the New York crowd did not take time to make that known.

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But even after being booed and heckled through most of the rounds, Clark prevailed, sweeping his second US Open title. And when he was asked about the atmosphere, he put the blame where it should’ve been: on himself.

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“Yeah, New York didn’t really like me. I love you guys,” he told the media after his win. “But I get it. Some of it’s self-deserved.

“I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret, and I’ve been sorry multiple times and I’m still sorry, so hopefully I can win you guys over eventually. But I get it; they were rooting for Scottie. Grand Slams only happen a few times. He’s going to get it. He’s the best player in the world. But today, it’s my day.”

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Before he even began his US Open campaign, Clark revealed that he is looking for some redemption. In 2025, he damaged lockers in Oakmont and threw his driver at a T-Mobile sign at the PGA Championship. The villain’s character was somehow self-inflicted. But even though he has managed his anger much better, the New York crowd didn’t buy it.

Fans were shouting “Don’t choke, Wyndham” and “get in the bunker” before he had even settled into his round. Those fans got ejected at the fourth hole. NBC confirmed more were thrown out for similar misbehavior. Clark still shot rounds of 64-69-70-73 to finish at -4 and win the title for the second time. Scheffler, meanwhile, finished with a three-way tie for the fourth spot.

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“I’ve gotten a lot of grief since last year, rightfully so,” Wyndham Clark said during the U.S. Open. “The thing that’s unfortunate is that’s not who I am, what happened last year.

“I’m hoping I can win back the fans that I had or some new fans because it was a terrible incident. I really feel like I can show people that I’m fun and outgoing, I’m fierce, competitive, love the game, respect the game, and I just had a bad moment.”

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He is now only the 24th player ever to win more than one US Open. When asked if that meant more given everything, he kept it simple”

“The first one was knowing I can do it. This one was redemption. Last year was so tough. I left this place in shambles, and it’s amazing what a year can do.

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“I’m leaving here this Sunday as a champion.”