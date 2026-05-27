‘Its Very Taxing’: Justin Thomas Makes Feelings Clear on Demanding PGA Tour Stretch Ahead of $9.9M Event

Following his four-month layoff after back surgery last November, Justin Thomas returned to the PGA Tour in March 2026. But he chose to sit out the CJ Cup Byron Nelson from May 14–17 to rest and prepare. Though he finished the PGA Championship (May 21–24) tied for 4th with a total score of 5-under par. Now, ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 28-June 1), he clarifies how golfers decide which events to play.

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“Everybody’s different,” said Thomas during his May 27 press conference. “I would say the most, the first and foremost, most important thing that a lot of the top guys, a lot of anybody that’s in the majors, you’re going to at least, I would think, is what’s going to prepare me the best for the majors. So, like, I’ve had success in majors when I play the week before. But playing San Antonio the week before the Masters, for me, doesn’t feel like that’s getting me prepared as much as possible for the Masters. Therefore, I don’t play San Antonio.”

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Thomas chose to save his energy because the physical toll of walking Augusta National is notoriously brutal. Even San Antonio has never been a regular stop on his calendar. But now, the 32 YO looks to carry his momentum into his opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge. This will be his first time since 2022. He missed the cut, finishing at +3.

Yet schedule constraints shape his participation, despite being a 16-time PGA Tour winner. Yet, the two-time major champion cleared his feelings on PGA Tour demands.

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“I had a year where the PGA, when it was at Southern Hills, I wanted to play the week before Byron Nelson; it’s easy travel, and I played the week before,” said Thomas. “So it’s very situational of when you play, don’t play in that regard. But I mean, I really, really, really try with all my might to not do four in a row; four in a row is like I’m not fun to be around. It’s very taxing.”

“So I try to cap it at three. And, yeah, there’s a lot of great tournaments, we’re very fortunate to have to miss some great events, but you have to at some point. So just kind of start with the majors and fill it in here and there, I guess,” added Thomas.

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He won his second major at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, roaring back from an impossible seven-shot deficit. How does the U.S. Open proximity affect his Charles Schwab strategy? Thomas is focused on winning at the $9.9 million event. But many big names skip this event.

Justin Thomas’ take on players’ absence

After an intensive recovery, Justin Thomas made a brief comeback this February. But at that time, he wasn’t ready to participate in the event. Now he is ready for the Charles Schwab Challenge. However, some star power, like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, and more, have chosen to skip this event at Colonial.

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Yet Thomas is eager to add more competitive rounds following his late start this season after surgery. But he argued the mass exodus is because of the brutal stretch in the PGA Tour schedule.

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“I’m excited to be here. I really like this golf course,” said Thomas. “It definitely is one of those events I think a lot of people would play if it fit the schedule more. Given the beginning of my year what it looked like and starting when I did, with the potential of adding other events and this one was definitely one that I had circled that I really wanted to add and play and it worked out nicely.”

While those star powers will be absent, Justin Thomas will still face stiff competition from stars like Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, and so on.