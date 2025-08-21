‘It’s Your Fault’: Bryson DeChambeau Under Fire After Blaming PGA Tour for Poor Ryder Cup Prep

As Keegan Bradley finalizes the U.S. Ryder Cup roster, Bryson DeChambeau finds himself left in the dark over his preparation. Following Team USA’s devastating loss in 2023, the Americans identified major shortcomings. Chief among them, a lack of preparation. But despite those lessons, the LIV golfer is still facing the same issue, this time pointing the finger at the PGA Tour. Critics, however, argue that DeChambeau has no one to blame but himself.

The PGA Tour’s fall season includes the final tune-up before the Ryder Cup — the Procore Championship, held September 11–14. Unfortunately for DeChambeau, even though he automatically qualified for the U.S. team, he’s barred from competing. His frustration boiled over as he blamed the Tour: “It’s on them if they don’t let us come together as a team and play.” Still, as a LIV player, the rules prohibit him from joining the field. Allowing him in for just one event, critics say, wouldn’t only be unfair but would also spark backlash from others who left the PGA Tour for LIV.

While DeChambeau’s complaint might have drawn sympathy from some U.S. fans, the panelists on Barstool’s Fore Play podcast weren’t buying it. After Samuel Riggs shared DeChambeau’s comments, co-host Frankie Borrelli cut in, saying, “As a fan of the United States Ryder Cup team, I want it to happen, but they can’t allow it. This would just open up the biggest can of worms of all time.” He pointed out that if the PGA Tour bent the rules for DeChambeau, European team member Tyrrell Hatton—who has already qualified—could demand the same. The whole process, Borrelli warned, would spiral into chaos.

Borrelli didn’t stop there. Shifting from a fan’s perspective to a broader critique, he put the blame squarely on DeChambeau: “I want to place blame on the PGA Tour for not allowing him to prepare for the Ryder Cup, but I also want to place an immense amount of blame on Bryson DeChambeau for caring about the Ryder Cup and then also knowing that he wouldn’t be able to prepare for the Ryder Cup by going to LIV.” DeChambeau, who once downplayed rumors of joining LIV, eventually accepted the league’s $125 million offer on June 10, 2022. But the PGA Tour had already announced its ban on LIV golfers a day earlier, on June 9.

Talking further about the golfer’s move, the critic said, “It’s only your fault, not the tour’s fault, who has had these rules from the beginning, that they will not let outside players come in.” Even for Bradley, it’s not in his hands, as he shared after the opening round of the BMW Championship. He even shared the hope, saying, “I thought that the Ryder Cup sort of transcends all of this.” And with the PGA Tour-LIV merger nowhere near success, Bradley does not want to get involved in that. “And really, the last thing on my mind is the PGA Tour-LIV stuff,” Bradley added.

Well, without PGA Tour approval, participation is impossible. Although it has already been denied, as the spokesperson shared, “Bryson DeChambeau is not eligible for PGA Tour competition.” The hopes of playing with the team before they tee off at the Ryder Cup are valid, despite the denial that he has shared his plan for the Ryder Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau’s plan for the Ryder Cup

DeChambeau was part of the 2021 winning team, but knowing the past dominance of the European team, he has even laid out his hopes to change the losing streak. The American team has lost five times in the past seven editions. Talking about that, he said, “It meant a lot. This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing.” Well, with his season so far, DeChambeau is in great form to challenge the reigning champions. With one victory and notable finishes, including the runner-up at the US Open. The golfer has already showcased his mindset for the tournament. However, with his ineligibility, he will have to prepare without the team.

Though frustrated with the ruling, DeChambeau admitted, “Yeah, it’s a scenario that’s unfortunate, and I wish it was different, but LIV’s willing to let me play.” Even so, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley recognizes the golfer’s value. Praising his impact, Bradley said, “Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup.” Still, despite the captain’s backing, nothing about the decision has changed.

Now, with him blaming the tour for the ban, it is not considered valid by the critics. Though the debate has no end, which side are you on? Share your thoughts about it.