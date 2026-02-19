J.J. Spaun Makes Feelings Clear About Tiger Woods-Proposed Drastic PGA Tour Changes

The PGA Tour is currently in the midst of a major transformation, aiming to revamp its schedule into a more competitive, exclusive, and fan-centric product for the upcoming seasons. And as the chairman of the PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee (FCC), Tiger Woods has been leading the charge for these changes. Now, nearly a year before the changes are slated to become a reality, reigning U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun has shed light on the evolving landscape.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I would have to say it’s harder now,” Spaun said at the pre-tournament press conference for the 2026 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. “But we’re ultimately trying to make this the most competitive tour in the world, and I don’t know what to say as far as what they’re planning to do with developmental tours and the Korn Ferry being maybe a bigger stage, not so much as like a developmental tour for the PGA TOUR. But it’s definitely more competitive now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

J.J. Spaun’s own journey to the elite level is enough to understand the reason. Growing up in Southern California, Spaun was not groomed for professional golf through elite academies or the hyper-competitive American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) circuit. Instead, he played in local events. He developed his game at San Diego State University, eventually turning pro in 2012.

Though grueling, the path for players like Spaun, Stewart Cink, or Tom Lehman was more straightforward in the previous era. It mostly relied on Q-School or a secondary circuit like the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly the Nike or Hogan Tour). During that time, a player with average or steady performance had better chances to find a footing on the Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

But now that middle-class golf is squeezed. The 2026 season already saw significant belt-tightening, with field sizes for standard events reduced from 156 to 144. And the number of fully exempt spots on the Tour cut from 125 to just the top 100 in the FedExCup standings. Plus, upgrading from the Korn Ferry Tour (KFT) to the PGA Tour has become tougher in recent years, particularly with changes implemented for the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Only the top 20 players on the KFT regular-season points list earn PGA Tour cards, down from 30 in 2023 and 2024. And the number of PGA Tour cards available via the Final Stage of Q-School was reduced from the top 5 and ties to strictly the top 5 finishers.

Tiger Woods is rallying hard for a new vision of the Tour that prioritizes elite showdowns over schedule saturation open more opportunities for the youth to fix the issues. As the chair of the FCC, Woods has spent “hours upon hours” in the boardroom to engineer an optimal competitive model from a blank slate.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 2026 Genesis Invitational, Woods confirmed a few details.

The schedule is being redesigned to avoid direct competition with the NFL The goal is to move marquee events, possibly including the Genesis Invitational to later in the summer And most importantly, Woods has suggested that while the primary Tour schedule shrinks, the Korn Ferry Tour could evolve into a bigger stage or a “two-tiered system” that provides consistent opportunities for players who fall outside the elite top 100.

“We’re trying to create opportunities for that turnover coming from the PGA Tour U or it’s the Korn Ferry and trying to get more youth out here because eventually they’re going to take over the game. So, trying to create that opportunity, trying to create the right competitive model and the environment to foster that, that’s been the greater challenge of it all,” Woods said.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while 2027 is the target for the full structural revolution, Woods has made it clear that the transition will be part of a multi-year rollout. As Woods noted, “We would like to have it happen in 2027—we may have to roll it out over a couple-year period. We may not be able to implement all of it in 2027, but there will definitely be parts of it integrated or changed from what it is now in ’26 into ’27.”

ADVERTISEMENT

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp was reportedly in the room for the Genesis Invitational sponsorship extension on Tuesday, where he attended a scheduled players only meeting about those changes.

The heavy price of leadership: Tiger Woods’ Ryder Cup dilemma

This hectic schedule of meetings is affecting Woods’ future as the captain of Team USA. Many expected him to lead the squad at the 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland. Ahead of the Hero World Challenge 2025, when Tiger Woods was asked if he had been approached to captain the 2027 USA Ryder Cup captaincy at Adare Manor, Woods said, “No one has asked me about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Months have passed. Other voices have emerged. John Daly, whose ancestors are from Cork, Ireland, confessed his dream of being a part of the 2027 squad. Daly stated that while he knows he may never be named captain himself, he would be ‘thrilled’ to serve as a vice-captain under Woods.

Recently, at the Genesis Invitational, Woods said these new changes, all while he’s already dealing with his lumbar disc replacement surgery, become such an all-consuming task that he isn’t sure if he has enough time to take that role.

“I haven’t made my decision yet. I’m trying to figure out what we’re trying to do with our Tour. That’s been driving me hours upon hours every day and trying to figure out if I can actually do our team, our Team USA and our players and everyone that’s going to be involved in the Ryder Cup, if I can do it justice with my time,” Woods shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2025 Ryder Cup, Woods turned down the captaincy due to his overwhelming responsibilities and physical challenges.