Being left off a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team is supposed to sting for a few weeks before eventually fading. For J.J. Spaun, however, it has turned into the most productive stretch of his season. A victory at Wentworth Golf Club already marked a sharp response to Brandt Snedeker’s decision. And now just two months later, Spaun has clinched his second international and perhaps the loudest one in Miyazaki, Japan.

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As Flushing It pointed out on X, the 2025 U.S. Open champion won the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament on the Japan Golf Tour by eight shots, finishing at 16-under 264 at Phoenix Country Club. Yusaku Hosono and Ryo Katsumata were his closest challengers, tying for second at 8 under.

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The dream run also puts Spaun in distinguished company. For context, the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament dates back to the 1970s and has been won by Johnny Miller, Seve Ballesteros, Tom Watson, Ernie Els, David Duval, and Tiger Woods, who claimed back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005.

Naturally, a win of this magnitude did not come easy. Spaun opened with a 66 before following it with a level-par 70, leaving him at 4 under and four shots behind Katsumata. The Japanese golfer had led at the halfway stage at 8 under after back-to-back rounds of 66.

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Saturday, however, changed the entire week. Spaun fired a 62 featuring an eagle, seven birdies, and one bogey. That took him to 12 under and turned a four-shot deficit into a four-shot lead. Kohei Okada’s 65 moved him into second, while Katsumata’s 71 dropped him to third.

And his run on Sunday was about control. Starting with a four-shot cushion, Spaun played in sunny conditions with a light west wind and carded five birdies against one bogey for a 66. Nobody came close. Hosono shot 67 and Katsumata 69, leaving both tied for second.

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According to Sports Hochi, Spaun received a 40 million yen prize purse and an entire Miyazaki beef cow for his victory. The report also carried his reaction, translated from Japanese:

“I was really looking forward to playing in this tournament, so it feels great to win like this. I’m very happy to have completed the mission of ‘winning’ that I set with my caddie.”

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Interestingly, Spaun’s recent success has another pattern. Two of his wins have come at tournaments he had never played before. Wentworth marked his BMW PGA Championship debut, while the Dunlop Phoenix was his first appearance in Japan. Add his Valero Texas Open victory in April, where he rallied past Robert MacIntyre, and Spaun has now won three times in 2026.

That run had taken him all the way to a career-best No. 5 in the world. But his season took an unexpected turn in August. As reported previously, he had to withdraw from the Tour Championship after just five holes, having gone four over par, with a right shoulder injury he later described as feeling like a knife in his shoulder blade.

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Days later, the same injury turned into a bigger loss. Snedeker announced his six Presidents Cup captain’s picks: Patrick Cantlay, Chris Gotterup, Jackson Koivun, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Jacob Bridgeman. Spaun, who had slipped to No. 16 in the world, was left out despite finishing 10th on the U.S. points list and going 2-1-0 on his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black.

The decision clearly stung. Spaun later revealed that the call informing him lasted about 45 seconds, during which he was told he was the “odd man out.”

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“I played with a huge chip on my shoulder. I definitely had something to prove this week, but everything happens for a reason,” Spaun said then at a press conference. “The extra motivation—I think that is the willpower that you have. Being left off the Presidents Cup team a couple weeks ago was very disappointing, and I wanted to prove that I deserve to be on that team.”

His results since have given that motivation an impressive run. Snedeker, meanwhile, has already indicated where he expects it to lead.

“I can’t wait to see J.J. get off to a great start next year, and I would be shocked if he’s not on the team in Ireland.”

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The Ryder Cup in Ireland is still months away. Spaun has spent the autumn making his case for a place on that team.