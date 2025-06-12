J.J. Spaun WITB June 2025: His Golf Bag for U.S. Open Explored

Missing the cut right before a major championship can make anyone doubt their game. And if that was the case with J.J. Spaun, he certainly didn’t let it show at Oakmont. After missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament from May 29 to June 1, Spaun is now leading the chart at the 2025 US Open with an amazing score of 4 under par. Before this, he had a string of average performances, including a 50th-place finish at the Masters Tournament, a T17 finish at the Truist Championship, and a T6 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Now the golfer is back in the game and we have his equipment to thank for that.

The golfer who is known for carrying his blood sugar monitor in his bag, has also got some serious firepower in it. Starting with the Titleist GT3 driver, sporting a Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X shaft – a combo that’s got him crushing it off the tee with incredible distance and accuracy. He’s also wielding the TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood, priced at $289.99, paired with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX shaft, which is currently on sale for $299.99, talk about a sweet deal! This 3-wood is a game-changer for those long approach shots, providing the perfect blend of forgiveness and control.

As for his irons, Spaun’s got a mix of Srixon goodness – the ZX Utility 3-iron, paired with a Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 GOST shaft, gives him the precision he needs for those tricky shots. While the ZXi5 4-iron and ZXi7 5-PW set, all paired with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, provide the consistency and control he needs to attack the greens.

Spaun’s able to dial in his approach shots and sink those crucial putts with this equipment which ultimately makes him a force to be reckoned with on the course. But is that all he carries with him on the greens? No, not at all.

J.J. Spaun’s top-notch choice in wedges and putter

J.J. Spaun’s got the short game covered with his Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore 50-degree wedge, priced at $149.99, and his Cleveland RTZ 54 and 60-degree wedges, priced at $129.99 each. These wedges, paired with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, priced at $129.99 each, give him the spin and control he needs to stick it close to the pin. The RTX 6 ZipCore’s ZipCore technology provides added spin and control, while the RTZ wedges offer precision and versatility.

When it’s time to sink those putts, Spaun trusts his L.A.B. Golf DF3 putter, priced at $399.99, with Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips, priced at $14.99. This putter’s unique design helps him maintain a consistent stroke, while the Tour Velvet grips provide a smooth, tacky feel. With the Srixon Z-Star Diamond ball, priced at $59.99 per dozen, Spaun’s got the perfect combination of distance and control. So do you think he can snatch a win at the US Open with this arsenal? Let us know in the comment section below!