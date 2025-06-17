J.J. Spaun’s Subtle Dig at Bryson DeChambeau Given Thumbs Up by Golf Insiders After U.S. Open

Sometimes sports gives us those goosebump moments that remind us why we love the game. JJ Spaun’s miracle at Oakmont was exactly that kind of moment—five bogeys in six holes, a crushing rain delay, then the most incredible comeback you’ll ever see. A 64-foot walk-off birdie putt to win his first major? Pure magic. But here’s what makes it even better—his victory just knocked Bryson DeChambeau right out of his comfortable Ryder Cup spot.

The golf world erupted with congratulations for the unlikely champion. Fellow professionals flooded social media with praise for Spaun’s remarkable journey. Their priceless reactions highlighted how respected he is among his peers. Moreover, the victory carried implications far beyond personal achievement. The triumph completely reshuffled the competitive landscape for Team USA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

JJ Spaun Leapfrogs Bryson DeChambeau in Ryder Cup Race

Spaun’s dramatic victory accomplished more than securing his first major championship. Subsequently, it catapulted him to third in US Ryder Cup standings. Bryson DeChambeau tumbled from third to fourth place instantly. Therefore, one weekend completely altered the automatic qualification race.

AD

Golf insiders gave the subtle ranking shift their full approval immediately. “I think JJ Spaun obviously is a lock for the Ryder Cup,” they declared on the broadcast. “I can’t think of anybody on that US team that would not want to be his partner in Bethpage.” Their enthusiasm reflected the broader recognition of Spaun’s achievement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) Expand Post

The mathematics reveals the stunning shift perfectly. Spaun earned 6,450 Ryder Cup points with his $4.3 million payday. Consequently, this surge pushed him 1,800 points ahead of DeChambeau. Furthermore, the LIV star’s remaining scoring opportunity comes only at The Open Championship.

Beyond the prize money and points, Spaun secured career-changing rewards. He earned a 10-year US Open exemption through 2035. Additionally, he gained five-year exemptions from all other majors. His PGA Tour membership extends through 2030 as champion. The victory also rocketed him to the world No. 8 ranking.

This development defied all expectations completely. Spaun entered the week with 120-1 odds to win. However, golf rarely follows the predicted script. DeChambeau held a comfortable position in automatic qualification spots. Then Sunday’s drama unfolded in challenging conditions.

The nightmare front nine saw him shoot 40 and fall behind. Nevertheless, a 95-minute rain delay provided the reset he desperately needed. Spaun regrouped effectively during the weather break. He fired a brilliant 32 on the back nine. Those clutch closing birdies clinched an unforgettable comeback victory. The performance joined Ben Hogan as the only players to finish birdie-birdie at Oakmont. The unintentional statement resonated throughout the golf community.

While Spaun’s Ryder Cup ascension dominates headlines, the deeper story reveals something even more remarkable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

JJ Spaun’s Complete Career Transformation from Journeyman to Major Champion

This breakthrough represents far more than one exceptional week. Spaun considered retiring from his journeyman career just months ago. “Last year in June I was looking like I was going to lose my job,” he revealed after winning. The admission highlighted his precarious position before this triumph.

“That’s kind of the mantra I’ve been having all year,” Spaun explained about his never-give-up mentality. The approach paid dividends beyond his wildest dreams. He transforms from someone fighting for his Tour survival into a major champion.

Spaun spent years grinding on mini tours before breaking through professionally. He barely managed to keep his PGA Tour status last year. Additionally, his only previous tour victory came at the 2022 Valero Texas Open. The three-year gap between wins thoroughly tested his resolve. The transformation timeline showcases incredible perseverance and determination. Spaun started 2025 outside the world’s top 100 rankings. Now he sits at world No. 8 after his US Open triumph. He also earned 750 FedExCup points and valuable exemptions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Ryder Cup mathematics currently work heavily in Spaun’s favor. Just one major and one signature event remain on the schedule. The top six men automatically qualify for Keegan Bradley’s team. Spaun sits comfortably in that coveted group. DeChambeau faces mounting pressure with limited earning opportunities remaining ahead. His LIV Golf status significantly restricts his point-earning chances. Meanwhile, Spaun trails second-place Xander Schauffele by only 500 points.

What message does this send throughout the golf world? Sometimes the most powerful statements require no words whatsoever. Spaun’s clubs delivered the ultimate response at Oakmont. Will this inspire other journeymen to keep grinding toward their dreams?