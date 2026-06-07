J.T. Poston WITB 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Memorial Tournament Explored

J.T. Poston arrived at Muirfield Village still searching for consistency in 2026, with only this for show: 3 missed cuts in 13 starts. A 70.2 scoring average that kept him off leaderboards more than it put him on them. The bag on his shoulder, though, has a different story to tell, with the same clubs, shafts, and ball unchanged in years. While his results have shifted week to week, the setup hasn’t changed for a long while. His last PGA Tour win was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children’s Open, and he has been chasing another win since then.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His clubs have stayed the same. That is the point.

ADVERTISEMENT

J.T. Poston WITB 2026: Long Game

Poston’s long-game setup is built around Titleist and has been that for years. While others on Tour chase every new release, Poston keeps woods that are three generations behind his driver. He found what works, then stopped looking.

His main club, the centerpiece of his bag, remains a Titleist GT3 driver, set at 9 degrees, and it’ll run you about $599, replacing his previous TSR3 in early 2024, for this one, but he never changed the shaft. He’s been using the Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX since 2020. Six years with the same shaft pretty much says it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Open 2022 – Day One – St Andrews USA s JT Poston tees off the 3rd during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Picture date: Thursday July 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Open. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website TheOpen.com to be included on website publishing Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website TheOpen.com to be included on website publishing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xRichardxSellersx 67879339 The Open 2022 – Day One – St Andrews USA s JT Poston tees off the 3rd during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Picture date: Thursday July 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Open. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website TheOpen.com to be included on website publishing Editorial use only. No commercial use. Still image use only. The Open Championship logo and clear link to The Open website TheOpen.com to be included on website publishing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xRichardxSellersx 67879339

His fairway wood and hybrid, which are also quite old, are the TS2 3-wood, with a Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 7 X shaft, which is three generations behind his driver and costs about $340. The TS2 hybrid is set at 19 degrees, has a Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 95 X shaft, and retails for $249 and has been with him since 2022. Newer alternatives have shipped, been tested across Tour vans, and been retired by other players in the time Poston has kept this one unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his utility iron, he’s got a Titleist U-500 4-iron with a Project X 6.5 shaft. That fills the gap before his main irons. From 5-iron to pitching wedge, it’s all Titleist T100s with the same Project X 6.5 shafts. The whole set goes for around $1,000. These irons are a Tour favorite because they’re easy to work and give great feedback.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when it comes to his short game, it’s the same story.

J.T. Poston WITB 2026: Short Game

Poston’s sticking with Titleist for his scoring clubs, too. He’s all about precision and spin, not just picking up the latest flashy gear.

He’s got four Vokey wedges in the bag, covering everything from 46 to 60 degrees. The SM10 pitching wedge is set at 46 degrees with a 10F grind, then he’s got a 50-degree gap wedge (08F grind) and a 56-degree sand wedge (10S grind). All three have True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, and they’ll set you back around $249 to $299 each. He upgraded to the SM10 from the SM7 last year and tweaked the sand wedge loft from 55 to 56 degrees. The fourth wedge is a Vokey WedgeWorks 60-04L, a custom low-bounce lob wedge built for greenside precision. Also fitted with the Dynamic Gold S400.

Poston has used the Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 Black Tour Prototype putter for over four years. It costs $429. His putting remains his strongest area in 2026. The club is unchanged. The stroke is unchanged.

Poston uses the Titleist Pro V1x, priced at $55 to $60 per dozen. He has played this ball his entire professional career. The choice reflects a preference for consistency. His 2025 setup is all Titleist, in line with his role as a Titleist ambassador. The financial terms of his deal are not public.

At Muirfield Village, Poston is using the same driver, shaft, and putter he has trusted for years. The equipment does not change. The only question is whether this setup will deliver a fourth PGA Tour win at the Memorial Tournament.