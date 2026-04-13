Jack Nicklaus Calls Rory McIlroy’s Game “A-Minus” in Unusual Message After 2nd Masters Win

Rory McIlroy has joined the ranks of Jack Nicklaus by becoming the fourth golfer to win back-to-back Masters titles (the other two being Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods). McIlroy’s performance certainly impressed Nicklaus. Taking to Instagram, Nicklaus congratulated McIlroy, commending his relaxed, free, and confident stance as a past Masters champion. However, he seemed to believe that the world number two could have done better.

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In the caption of a celebratory post on Instagram, ‘Golden Bear’ wrote, “Congratulations, Rory, on back-to-back Green Jackets!… I don’t think winning back-to-back Masters is nearly as difficult as winning your first. What Rory did last year was the toughest thing for him. This week, Rory played like a guy who has already won a Masters. Perhaps Rory played today as if he might’ve been a little nervous at times – I don’t know. Maybe he didn’t have his A game, but Rory did what he had to do with his A-minus game.”

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“Rory did the things he had to do to win the tournament and that is what is important. He did what he had to do, WHEN he had to do it! And that’s how you win!

By no means was the legendary golfer being harsh on McIlroy. The latter simply played the way he did because this was not his first rodeo. McIlroy was playing to defend a crown that he’d fought hard for. But it was a challenge nonetheless for him. That’s why, in the weeks leading up to the tournament, Rory McIlroy was flying to and from the course just to practice. He told the press earlier that this practically became his “home course.” All that hard work is why Rory McIlroy is the winner of the 2026 Masters. Jack Nicklaus will be proud. But there were some slips here and there.

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During one of their meet-ups, ‘Golden Bear’ specifically asked McIlroy not to make any double bogeys. But McIlroy failed and ended up with two double bogeys – one on the 11th in round three, and another on the 4th in round four. That warrants an A-minus, but that’s really a mentor speaking. It allows the icon to be critical of McIlroy and celebrate his win. Next time, though, McIlroy might fight to make this A-minus an A-plus.

He respects Nicklaus to the point that he even asked his father, Gerry, to address the legend as Mr Nicklaus, not Jack. Previously, McIlroy has repeatedly revealed how generous Nicklaus remains with his time with the six-time major champion.

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Their relationship extends to the point that Rory McIlroy even has Nicklaus’ phone number. However, it’s his respect for the 86-year-old that he refrains from calling him up directly. Instead, he calls up his assistant to book an appointment whenever he needs some of the legend’s precious advice. Well, it’s Nicklaus’ advice that helped McIlroy achieve his career grand slam in 2025. But for now, ‘Golden Bear’ has kept his praise high.

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Nicklaus continued, “It’s another big step in his maturation. Rory had a long time between major championships four and five, but six came pretty quickly. Rory is in the prime of his career. Now let’s see if there are some more majors for him on the horizon!”

“I’m very happy for Rory. It’s great for the game of golf to see really special players win, because it stimulates the game for everyone. 👏🏼 “

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McIlroy did, however, go his own way when it came to the most important stretches of the course.

Rory McIlroy strayed away from Nicklaus’ solution for the Golden Bell

The Golden Bell (par-3 12th, 155 yards) is considered one of the most critical holes on Augusta National. This hole and this stretch (Amen Corner) have crippled the chances of victory for multiple golfers through the history of the Masters Tournament. Even Nicklaus once called it the hardest hole in tournament golf. But he did have a rule for tackling the Golden Bell.

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He suggested not to go for the pin if the greenkeepers have put it on the right. Instead, the players should aim for the middle of the green to make par and move on to Azalea, the final hole of the Amen Corner. Nicklaus has only put his ball in the water once at the 12th. And that’s what makes this advice pretty important.

This year, the greenkeepers had put the cup on the right edge of the green. But unlike Nicklaus’ advice, McIlroy hit the ball slightly to the right, crossed Rae’s Creek, and landed just seven feet away from the cup.

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Thankfully, McIlroy was still in contention for a birdie, and he cleared the hole in two shots, while many went for three to make par. At the end, the brave decision earned him his second green jacket.