Jack Nicklaus Drops Truth Bomb About $9.6M PGA Tour Event Tiger Woods & Co. May Erase Out

Six withdrawals, a compressed schedule, and a field with no player ranked inside the world’s top 20. That’s the reality of the Cognizant Classic in 2026. Tiger Woods is now working to redesign the PGA Tour calendar to eliminate exactly this kind of week. Meanwhile, Jack Nicklaus still believes the event will survive.

Speaking on February 28 as the final groups finished their rounds, the Golden Bear said, “The community doesn’t want it to go away. It’s a community event. Whether they change the date or leave it the way it is, it’s struggled to come out of the pack, you might say, because of its date. But it’s been a good tournament. It’s been supported pretty well every year.” He added, “I don’t think the tournament’s going to go anywhere. I have no idea what the Tour’s plans are, but I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere.”

Jack Nicklaus’ personal connection to this event goes beyond sentiment. The Cognizant Classic has partnered with the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation since 2004, a relationship that deepened when the tournament moved to PGA National in 2007. In recent years, Cognizant has contributed $2 million directly to the foundation. That context matters when Nicklaus speaks up for a tournament that, on paper, appears to be struggling.

The field issues are impossible to ignore. Six players withdrew in 2026, including Genesis Invitational champion Jacob Bridgeman, Ben Griffin, and Adam Scott. In response, the tournament relied on sponsor exemptions to bring in replacements such as Brandt Snedeker and Harry Higgs.

Even then, organizers expanded the field to 123 players just to maintain full threesomes. Shane Lowry, who lives nearby in Jupiter, was one of the few recognizable names remaining in the field.

The scheduling problem driving all of this is no secret. The Cognizant sits squeezed between four signature events in 2026, following the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, and leading into the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

Former champion Justin Thomas, who lives nearby in Palm Beach, put it plainly: “It’s a bummer. It’s one of those events that has fallen at an unfortunate time in the schedule.”

Even rank-and-file players feel in the dark about what comes next.

Taylor Moore, who played the event, said, “I really don’t know what the Tour is going to do. Ever since I’ve been a rookie out here, there’ve been some changes pretty much every year. I just really try to keep my feet on the ground and play golf where I’m at.”

That uncertainty has a clear source. Tiger Woods, who leads the PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee, is working on a full calendar overhaul alongside new CEO Brian Rolapp. Woods framed the challenge at the Genesis Invitational last week.

“It’s trying to serve literally everyone, from the player side of it, from our media partners, from all of our title sponsors, from the local communities. What do we need to do from a competitive model to make our tour the best product it can possibly be each and every year?”

Reports suggest the 2027 schedule could be announced as early as two weeks before The Players Championship. With Rolapp preaching scarcity and a desire to avoid NFL overlap, the schedule is expected to be cut from its current 30-plus events, putting smaller-market stops like PGA National, which sits in the country’s 39th-ranked market, firmly on the chopping block.

Jack Nicklaus himself admitted the limits of what he knows: “I have not been privy to it. They haven’t asked me a question about it. So I really don’t know. It would be total speculation on my part.”

The tournament may survive. But at this point, survival almost certainly means change. Well, for the $9.6M event, the schedule isn’t the sole problem.

The Cognizant Classic double problem

Billy Horschel, who has played PGA National 14 times, did not mince words. He said the PGA Tour keeps taking the blame for low scores, but the real culprit is the course owners’ decision to overseed. To make the course look lush on TV and attract more public play, PGA National overseeds with perennial ryegrass, which produces cleaner lies and removes the unpredictability that once made it a genuine test.

The results are hard to argue with. In 2021, the Champion Course ranked as the third-toughest on Tour. By 2025, it had fallen to 35th. The course record has dropped every year since 2023, and in 2026, Austin Smotherman shot a 62 in the opening round, one of the lowest scores ever recorded at this venue.

Horschel also acknowledged that the owners are not acting in bad faith, but the outcome still hurts the tournament. A $9.6 million event that produces birdie-fest leaderboards, draws no one inside the world’s top 20, and sits between four signature events is fighting battles on multiple fronts at once.

The Cognizant Classic faces a fight on two fronts: first, a broken schedule, and second, a course that no longer challenges anyone.