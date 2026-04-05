Jack Nicklaus Filled With Emotions After Getting Back Nicklaus Companies Following 19-Year Wait

For Jack Nicklaus, the 19-year battle to reclaim his name and legacy culminated with a $50 million verdict and a trip through bankruptcy court. After all, for Nicklaus, this was more than a business deal. Having won, he sounds less like someone who just recovered something and more like someone who is just getting started after he got his empire back.

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“Everything I’ve done in my career and life has been about family and building a legacy, and today the Nicklaus Companies are back in the hands of my family and me,” he said in a recent video he shared on Instagram.

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In 2007, Nicklaus sold his IP rights, including the iconic Golden Bear trademark, to billionaire banker Howard Milstein for $145 million. When his five-year non-compete expired in 2017, he began offering design services independently. That decision triggered a 2022 lawsuit from the Nicklaus Companies, and the legal war that followed brought the company to bankruptcy.

The October 2025 verdict found the company had actively published false claims that Nicklaus secretly negotiated a $750 million deal to lead LIV Golf. However, the jury ruled in favor of Milstein and executive Andrew O’Brien individually; that means neither man had to personally pay any damages.

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An investment group called 20 Majors LLC then purchased the Nicklaus Companies’ businesses for $35.7 million, approved by a Florida bankruptcy court, with Nicklaus reclaiming the Golden Bear marks and all design work now under Nicklaus Design.

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The 86-year-old compared every course his team has built to raising a child, saying he still enjoys playing in the dirt. He said all projects are “finally under the same roof again,” ending years of fragmentation under different ownership.

The 6x Masters winner brought up 1980 as he was wrapping it all up. The turnaround was stunning, especially considering his 1979 season, where he went winless and dropped to 71st on the money list. After missing the cut the week before the U.S. Open and even discussing retirement with his wife, the 40-year-old Nicklaus authored one of golf’s great comebacks.

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He won the U.S. Open at Baltusrol with a record 272, then dominated the PGA Championship by seven shots, becoming only the third player to win both majors in the same year. The scoreboard that week read “Jack is Back.” Now, 46 years later, he is using those same words again.

“The Nicklaus Companies are home, and we are just getting started,” Jack Nicklaus said. “Our best work is still ahead of us,” and it looks like he is already working in that direction.

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Jack Nicklaus donates design fee for first-of-its-kind First Tee facility in Florida

Nicklaus went to the opening of The Ben Horrow Project in Stuart, Florida, on April 2nd. He will lead the redesign of The Shores of North River Golf Club into the first First Tee facility of its kind, working with his son, Jackie, and grandson, Stevie.

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Donations have raised a budget of $19 million for the project. Jack Nicklaus gave up his design fee and will personally oversee the course layout, which will be rebuilt with young, old, and new golfers in mind. Improvements include a bigger driving range, new irrigation and drainage systems, and a complete overhaul of the clubhouse.

The initiative was created by Rick Horrow, a First Tee National Trustee, as a tribute to his late father. Nicklaus, who is trustee and honorary chairman of First Tee, called it a very noble thing, adding that the course is also about children’s health, as kids playing golf is a healthy habit.

Beyond golf, the renovated facility will host after-school programs, summer camps, special needs programming, veterans’ outreach, and financial literacy initiatives.

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Horrow described it as “a generational investment in youth development, community access, and the future of the game,” with a national thought leadership series also planned.