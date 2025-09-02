Jack Nicklaus Haunted by Key Decision He Made That Changed Ryder Cup Forever, Claims Insider

With the 2025 Ryder Cup just four weeks away, the US team’s dismal record against Europe is hard to ignore – seven losses in the last 10 tournaments. If you’re looking for a scapegoat, you don’t have to look far. Jack Nicklaus, the man who initially advocated for a more competitive format, might just fit the bill.

On a recent episode of Talk Birdie to Me, Nick O’Hern and Mark Allen discussed the same after pointing out the strength of the American team. “They’re basically like the old Ryder Cup. It’s America versus Great Britain Island.” The Ryder Cup’s roots are rooted in a transatlantic rivalry between the US and Great Britain. Ireland joined the fray in 1973, when the Great Britain team morphed into the Great Britain and Ireland squad (GB&I).

But then Nicklaus suggested it needed to get tougher. O’Hern continues during the podcast, “I think it was Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus” who suggested that GB&I needs to “bring the Europeans and that’s gonna make that more of a contest. And guess what? They’re probably regretting that decision now.” Both the hosts start laughing then. But at least they agree that the Ryder Cup is “the best golf tournament in the world.”

In 1977, Jack Nicklaus met with the Earl of Derby, then head of the PGA of Europe, at a time when the Great Britain and Ireland team was struggling, having lost nine of their last 10 Ryder Cups. However, with the Americans dominating, Nicklaus recognized that interest in the biennial event would wane if the US continued to win so handily.

Nicklaus proposed expanding the GB&I team to include continental Europe, a suggestion that resonated with both the PGA of Europe and the PGA of America. The idea injected new life into the competition. Team Europe debuted in 1979 but faced early setbacks, losing to the US in their first two appearances.

Yet, the tide began to shift in 1983 when Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros rallied his team, urging them to see their narrow loss as proof they could beat the Americans. Since 1985, Europe has gone on to dominate, winning 13 of 19 Ryder Cups, including their most recent victory (2023) in Rome. So, a pretty bad decision (for the Americans).

The American team this time definitely isn’t weak: with world-class talent like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, and “wildcards” Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, they’re riding high. In fact, their average world ranking of roughly 11.3 resembles some of the strongest US Ryder Cup teams of this century—surpassed only by 2018 and 2021 squads. But keep in mind: having the better-ranked team doesn’t guarantee a win—home advantage often sways outcomes.

The old but fresh European headache is waiting for the Bethapage Black showdown

Luke Donald is pulling out all the stops to bring the 2023 Ryder Cup victory back to life, choosing a lineup that’s largely comprised of the same team that triumphed in Rome. “There’s a lot of continuity from Rome,” Donald said, highlighting the team’s experience and cohesion.

His six wildcard picks – Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick – were all part of the winning side in 2023 (16½-11½), and they’ll join forces with automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton. All of these pros are part of the European bid looking for a first win on American soil since the 2012 event held at Medinah Country Club.

However, he’s confident that his team is prepared for the hostile crowd at Bethpage Black. “If you’re prepared and you’re ready, we understand what’s going to happen to us,” Donald said. “It’s our reaction to that that’s really important.” He believes his team of veterans will thrive in the pressure-cooker atmosphere, embracing the crowd and the Ryder Cup’s unique energy.

The European captain has chosen a lineup that’s rich in experience, with the only newcomer being Rasmus Hojgaard, who secured his spot through the points list. Donald’s strategic picks are designed to give Europe a winning edge, with seasoned players like Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick bringing their A-game. So, even if the American team is as strong as it can get, they have pretty much a lot to watch out for this time around.