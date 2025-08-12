Jack Nicklaus Indebted to $2 Billion Giant as He Opens Up to Tiger Woods’s Niece About an Important Cause

In the world of golf, legends are often defined not just by their game but by the causes they champion off the course. Recently, Tiger Woods’s niece has stepped forward in support of a powerful initiative led by Jack Nicklaus, a campaign that’s rallying the golf community around a mission far bigger than the sport itself.

The initiative, called Play Yellow for Children’s Hospitals, is Nicklaus and his wife Barbara’s way of bringing the golf world together to help kids who need serious medical care. It’s all about raising money and awareness for children’s hospitals across North America. The Golden Bear recently talked about this cause on Tee To Dream, a golf podcast hosted by Cheyenne Woods, who just so happens to be Tiger Woods’s niece. Her backing adds a fresh voice to the campaign, showing how this effort is connecting golf’s biggest names for something truly meaningful.

Cheyenne Woods didn’t just host the conversation. She seemed genuinely passionate about what Play Yellow stands for. “Loved working on this story! Amazing to see the impact Jack and Barbara Nicklaus have made for Children’s Hospitals nationwide.” She posted on Instagram. Through the Play Yellow initiative, they’ve helped raise millions to improve medical care for kids, something Cheyenne deeply respects.

As the host of the interview on GolfPass, Cheyenne got a close-up look at how Play Yellow grew into such a powerful movement. Jack Nicklaus explained that the idea really took off when Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals approached them with a plan. “Children’s Miracle Network came to us and said that they would like to do a campaign and base it around Play Yellow,” he shared.

As of last year, the campaign has raised over $130 million to support children’s hospitals across North America, helping millions of kids get the specialized care they need.

The heart of Play Yellow goes back decades to a young boy named Craig Smith. Craig was a close family friend of Jack Nicklaus and battled a rare bone cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma. He always wore a bright yellow “lucky shirt” to support Jack during tournaments. Though Craig sadly passed away at just 13, his spirit lives on through this campaign: A touching tribute that turned a friendship into a movement to help countless kids.

Cheyenne asked Jack Nicklaus during their interview whether he ever imagined Play Yellow would receive so much support from the golf community. Jack admitted it was honestly overwhelming. “I think it’s been unbelievable,” he exclaimed. “I mean, I love what TaylorMade did immediately after the announcement; they made a yellow bag for everybody. We’ve seen yellow headcovers, and the yellow ribbons show up quite often.” His words showed just how powerful the golf community’s response has been, turning a heartfelt cause into a vibrant movement.

Every player at this year’s Memorial Tournament wore yellow in some form: Be it a shirt, hat, headcover, or ribbon, to show their support for the Play Yellow campaign and honor the cause Jack Nicklaus champions.

Cheyenne Woods holds deep respect for the Play Yellow campaign, not just as a golf professional but as a mother who truly understands the challenges faced by children in need of specialized medical care.

Cheyenne Woods’s story of strength fuels her commitment to Play Yellow

Cheyenne Woods’s journey into motherhood hasn’t been without challenges, especially with her daughter Maya facing serious health issues right from birth.

Maya was diagnosed with laryngomalacia, a condition where the soft tissues above the vocal cords are floppy, causing breathing difficulties. Along with severe reflux, these health problems meant Maya needed surgery and was dependent on feeding tubes for many months. The situation was heartbreaking and overwhelming for Cheyenne and her husband, Aaron Hicks.

For 10 months, Maya relied on tube feeding, and the family faced numerous hospital stays and sleepless nights, learning how to care for their daughter in ways they never imagined.

Despite the emotional and physical strain, Cheyenne found strength and support in the process. She connected with other mothers facing similar challenges, including former LPGA star Jane Park, whose daughter battles intractable epilepsy. Cheyenne also expressed deep gratitude for healthcare professionals like Dominique Grossman, a pediatric occupational therapist who helped guide her through the tough times.

Cheyenne’s own story of resilience mirrors the very spirit of the Play Yellow campaign, which shows clearly why she stands so firmly behind it.