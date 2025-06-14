Jack Nicklaus Makes Feelings Clear on Scottie Scheffler & Co. Surpassing His Career Earnings in Just a Few Events

Time does change everything, and the world of golf is no exception. The purses are bigger, the courses are tougher, and the players are more talented than ever. Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller, two golf legends, reminisced about the good old days when they played for a fraction of what today’s golfers earn. When Jack Nicklaus won the 1986 Masters, his share was $144,000 out of the total $805,100. Cut to the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club boasts a whopping $21.5 million purse, with the winner taking home a staggering $4.3 million – a far cry from the $17,500 Nicklaus won in 1962.

Nicklaus’ take on the massive difference in prize money is refreshingly down-to-earth. “Actually I don’t think it would have made any difference. We played in a time when it was what it was… Would I have loved to have had what’s going on here when we played? Yeah. Obviously all of us would”, he said at the latest US Open presser. However, he believes that the increased wealth wouldn’t have changed his life’s trajectory.

“I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done. I’ve loved playing the game of golf… They’re all things that I don’t think that would have made any difference, whether we were playing for what we played for or what they’re playing here today.” Well, the astronomical earnings of modern golfers like Scottie Scheffler are truly mind-boggling! In just four events, Scheffler has raked in a staggering $9,629,500, with his PGA Championship win alone netting him $3,420,000.

To put this into perspective, Scheffler’s recent earnings have already surpassed the entire career earnings of golf legend Nicklaus, who officially made $5,734,031 throughout his illustrious career. It’s a jaw-dropping comparison that highlights the enormous growth of prize money in professional golf.

The conversation takes an interesting turn when Miller chimes in, pointing out that the financial stakes were much higher for golfers in their era. “The big difference is the guys make so much money that, what do you think? It helps that you’re hungry and playing hard.” Miller’s observation highlights the shift in motivations for professional golfers.

In the past, golfers had to win tournaments to make a name for themselves and earn a living, whereas today, they can make a comfortable living simply by playing the game. As Nicklaus succinctly puts it, “We had to win tournaments to make a name to make a living. Today they make a living playing golf.” Despite the vastly different financial landscapes, both legends seem to agree that the love for the game remains the same.

Their conversation serves as a poignant reminder that, despite the changes in the sport, the essence of golf remains unchanged – a game of passion, skill, and dedication. And the USGA understands that, it seems.

USGA says they want the money ‘commensurate with the achievement’

The USGA has stuck with a $21.5 million purse for the 2025 U.S. Open, with the winner set to take home $4.3 million. According to USGA CEO Mike Whan, this amount is justified, given the championship’s prestige. Whan pointed out that the purse has grown significantly since he joined the USGA four years ago, from $12.5 million to $21.5 million.

He believes that the money should reflect the achievement, saying, “We understand the competitive set. We know that this probably isn’t really about the money for the person who puts it there, but at the same time, we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement. So, yeah, we feel comfortable [with the amount]. I don’t really know the other four majors, but I think if we’re not the top, we’re close to the top. ”

Whan seems confident that the U.S. Open's purse is among the highest in the golf majors, and the USGA will continue to evaluate its purse to ensure it remains competitive. The U.S. Open's purse is indeed one of the largest, with only The Players Championship offering a higher total purse of $25 million. The breakdown of the 2025 U.S. Open payouts shows a significant amount going to the top finishers, with $4.3 million for the winner, $2.3 million for second place, and $1.4 million for third. Even those who missed the cut will take home $10,000 each.