Jack Nicklaus Makes Surprising Augusta Admission Involving His Own Family

Jack Nicklaus has seen every blade of grass at Augusta National through the eyes of a conqueror, but as the 2026 Masters approaches, the Golden Bear is choosing sentiment over silver. In a move that left everyone stunned, Nicklaus has officially admitted that his six Green Jackets, including the 40-foot birdie bomb on the 16th hole in 1975 and the ‘miracle at 46’ in 1986, don’t hold the top spot in his personal highlights reel.

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“The most memorable shots to me were made by my family. Everyone saw GT’s hole-in-one at 9 in the par-3 contest. But Jack III, the oldest of my 24 grandchildren, made an albatross at 15 on May 21, 2022. He hit a driver and an 8-iron from 168 yards to a middle-right pin. We all saw it land behind the pin and suck back in,” Nicklaus shared with the annual Golfweek/USA Today Masters Survey.

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For Nicklaus, these moments better his own professional dominance. During the 2018 Masters Par-3 Contest, Gary “GT” Nicklaus Jr., then only 15 years old, was caddying for his grandfather when Nicklaus invited him to take a swing on the 9th hole. GT delivered a stunning hole-in-one on the 135-yard hole, sending the crowd and his emotional grandfather into a frenzy.

“With all due respect to @themasters, allow me to put my 6 green jackets in the closet for a moment and say that I don’t know if I have had a more special day on a golf course,” the 6x Masters winner wrote on X at that time.

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Four years later, Jack III, the oldest grandchild of Nicklaus, achieved a feat rarer than an ace. Playing from the tips, he fired a strong drive with an 8-iron from 168 yards that landed behind the pin and spun back into the hole, recording an albatross (double eagle) on the par-5 15th hole. Nearly 90 years after Gene Sarazen holed a 3-wood from 235 yards for a deuce at 15 (a shot known as ‘The Shot Heard Round the World’), Jack III became the second player to do something like that.

The family’s heroics continued in 2023. During a round on April 24, 2023, Jack Nicklaus’s son Steve and grandson Stevie both recorded holes-in-one on the championship course. Steve Nicklaus aced the 179-yard 6th hole using a 5-hybrid, while Stevie followed later with an ace on the 16th.

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Stevie’s shot involved direct mentorship from his grandfather. Standing on the 16th tee with a pitching wedge, Stevie intended to aim at the pin. The 18x major champion intervened. He advised Stevie to aim further right toward the edge of the bunker and let the ridge do the work.

“I look over to Peepaw, and he goes, ‘Why are you aiming at the pin? I’ve never hit a ball in the water on 16 during a Masters Tournament round.’ As I started to line up my ball on the tee box, he said, ‘Hold on. Aim a little bit more right at the edge of the bunker on the right, and with that same (swing), the ball may just go in,” Stevie shared. “So I lined up at the edge of the bunker. The ball landed above the pin on the ridge, spun back, and went in the hole. I looked at him, and he said, “I told you so.”

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To understand why Nicklaus ranks these family moments so high, one must look at his unparalleled professional legacy at Augusta, which is deeper than most realize.

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Jack Nicklaus’s unparalleled professional legacy at Augusta

Nicklaus’s relationship with Augusta National is far deeper than we can think of. He won his first green jacket in 1963 at the age of 23. In 1965, he set a then-record score of 271, leading great Bobby Jones to remark he played “a game with which I am not familiar.”

The next year, he became the first player to win back-to-back Masters championships. He won the event again in 1972 and 1975, but in 1975, he did something that is still remembered as one of the most iconic moments in the Masters’ history.

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He sank a 40-foot putt on the 16th hole to outduel Tom Weiskopf for the lead and secure his fifth title. And right when the popular media declared him “washed up,” Nicklaus proved everyone wrong by winning his sixth and final Masters title in 1986 at the age of 46 to become the oldest champion in Masters history. He went on to shoot 30 on the back nine on Sunday for a closing 65 for his 18th major title.

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Despite this legacy and records, Nicklaus remarkably never recorded a hole-in-one during a competitive tournament round or even a practice round at Augusta. And it was not until 2015, at the age of 75, that Jack finally found the bottom of the cup with a single stroke at Augusta National.

During the Par-3 Contest, Nicklaus was finishing an interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt when the host asked if he had any “magic left in that old bag.”

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Nicklaus replied, “How about I go make a hole-in-one?”

He proceeded to the 4th hole and used an 8-iron to spin his ball back into the hole for an ace. Van Pelt later recalled how the greatest major champion in history spent the rest of the day pointing at him, repeating, “I told you I was going to do it,” and Van Pelt was like, “Yes, Jack, you did.”

That’s why those family moments were so special for the most decorated golfer of the century.