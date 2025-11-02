Jack Nicklaus Names 9-Time Major Champ the ‘Greatest’ After His Complaint About Unfair Treatment

The rivalry that once defined golf’s golden era has blossomed into one of the sport’s most enduring friendships. Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player share a bond unlike any other in golf history. Both men helped shape the modern game, and even at 90, Gary Player continues to compete on the Senior circuit. Yet despite his remarkable longevity and success, Player recently voiced frustration over what he sees as a lack of recognition for his legacy.

After hearing his old friend’s remarks, Nicklaus stepped forward with a tribute that gave Player exactly the acknowledgment he longed for.

Player celebrated his 90th birthday on November 1, 2025, and Nicklaus marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a video montage of their decades-long friendship, the 73-time PGA Tour winner wrote, “Barbara and I want to wish the absolute Happiest 90th birthday to our dear friend @gary.player! Gary, few people, if any, have made a more endearing impression on my life with their friendship than you. I don’t think there is any doubt that you are my closest friend in the game of golf, and I have always been proud of the special relationship we and our families have shared. Pound for pound, you are arguably the greatest player I know!”

The message came just days after Player opened up about what he considers unfair treatment from the golfing world.

In a conversation with Golfweek, the South African icon said, “No, it has not been fair. I’ve won the most golf tournaments in the world. I’m the only one to win the Grand Slam on the regular and senior tours. I won more national titles – U.S., British, Australia, etc. – than Arnold, Jack, and Tiger combined. I’ve lasted longer than anybody who has ever played golf. I’m never rated in the top 5.”

Player’s credentials are indeed staggering. He captured his first major at The Open Championship in 1959, followed by victories at the 1961 Masters and 1962 PGA Championship. He completed the career Grand Slam with his 1965 U.S. Open triumph. On the PGA Tour Champions, he achieved yet another Grand Slam between 1986 and 1988 by winning the U.S. Senior Open, the Senior Open Championship, and the PGA Seniors’ Championship. In total, he has amassed 118 international wins, a record that remains overlooked when compared to peers like Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Arnold Palmer.

But Jack Nicklaus made sure to remind the world of Player’s true greatness. Beyond athletic skill, Nicklaus also celebrated his friend’s character and generosity.

“You have done more with your God-given ability than anyone. But you have also recognized your blessings and have committed to giving back, be it to charity or just impacting the next generation of golfers. Gary, you have always been strong of body and mind, but one thing even stronger is your heart. Therein lies the foundation to your greatness as a person, humanitarian, and friend. And what I admire most about you,” Nicklaus said.

Even Player’s charitable work has spanned decades through the Gary & Vivienne Player Foundation, which he co-founded in South Africa with his late wife. The foundation initially supported the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School for disadvantaged children, which continues to benefit from its programs today. Over time, the organization expanded to the United States, focusing on education, nutrition, and medical care for underprivileged children. Funding comes largely from donations and events like the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational, a celebrity-filled golf fundraiser uniting sports and business leaders for a cause.

While Nicklaus’s birthday message touched hearts worldwide, Player had already expressed his own gratitude for their friendship earlier this year.

Gary Player’s tribute message to Jack Nicklaus

Mutual admiration has long defined their relationship. The two first crossed paths as rivals in the 1963 Palm Springs Golf Classic, where Nicklaus defeated Player in an 18-hole playoff. Five years later, Player returned the favor by beating Nicklaus by two strokes at the 1968 Open Championship.

Their rivalry soon evolved into respect—and then, lifelong friendship. In April 2025, Player took to X to reaffirm that bond. “Your friendship over the years has meant more than words can express. Thank you for your continued support. GP,” he wrote.

While Player still competes on the PGA Tour Champions, Nicklaus has slowed his schedule, playing just 84 events in total—but impressively making 81 cuts and winning 10 of them.

Looking ahead, 2026 could mark a turning point for the senior circuit. Tiger Woods will turn 50 this December, becoming eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. Should Woods decide to join, the legends of three generations—Player, Nicklaus, and Woods—could once again define a new era of golf, just as they did decades ago.