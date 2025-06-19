Jack Nicklaus Nearly Went ‘Bankrupt’ Due to His Own Ego Problems, Claims Infamous Golf Agent

“Nobody can own me—my name, my face,” said Jack Nicklaus back in 2023, and a year later, he proved he was right. In July 2024, Nicklaus won an arbitration case, allowing him to use his name for golf course design and endorsements after a five-year non-compete clause ended. Emboldened by his victory, Nicklaus has been back in the game, starting a new business with three of his sons, hiring old employees, and scouting new projects. He even found time to visit a stunning course site in Puerto Rico. However, this victory was anything but easy, so much so that the golf world still remembers it as one of the biggest mistakes of Nicklaus’s life.

Speaking on the latest episode of Golf’s Subpar on YouTube, Hughes Norton revealed that Jack Nicklaus nearly went bankrupt due to his own ‘ego’. Norton, who had Greg Norman as a client for 11 years, noted that superstar golfers often develop a sense of invincibility, thinking they can handle business matters on their own. As Norton put it, “The big guys have egos, they don’t get where they are without them and they start thinking that they’re as good in the business realm or could be as they are hitting a ball with a stick… and that is a tragic mistake which Jack has paid for dearly over the years.”

Indeed, Nicklaus’s business ventures have been marred by setbacks, including financing the development of Muirfield Village Golf Club himself. Nicklaus had chosen to finance the development of the club himself, against the advice of his agent Mark McCormack. As Norton said, “Jack’s been in some real dicey business situations, near bankruptcy a couple of times, as I think you guys know.” And he has been.

The project “came awfully close to taking me down the tubes,” Nicklaus later wrote, as it depleted his resources before it opened in 1974. Despite the financial strain, Muirfield Village ultimately gave Nicklaus a new career as an eminent golf-course designer and became the future home of the Memorial Tournament.

Building on this experience, Nicklaus went on to face further business challenges. In 2007, he partnered with Howard Milstein, but their relationship soured, leading to a lawsuit. The lawsuit, Nicklaus Companies, LLC v. Jack W. Nicklaus, centered around the question of what Milstein bought for $175 million. Nicklaus claimed Milstein “acted as if he owned me,” trying to control every aspect of his life.

Golf great Jack Nicklaus talks with fellow golfer Tom Watson at Norwood Hills Country Club before the inaugural Legends Luncheon at the club in St. Louis on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The lawsuit with Milstein dragged on for years, but Nicklaus finally found relief when he won an arbitration case last year. As Nicklaus said, “I saw a light at the end of the tunnel—that I might get rid of this and might be able to go live a life.” Despite the arbitration ruling in his favor, Nicklaus still faces ongoing litigation. As he reflected on his business dealings, Nicklaus admitted, “I’m very unsophisticated… I wish I did [know more about business] because I probably wouldn’t have gotten into what I got into.” And that is the reason there is no shortage of Nicklaus’s business woes.

Jack Nicklaus’s business struggles are not a new story

Jack Nicklaus, the Golden Bear, has had his fair share of financial turmoil. In the mid-1980s, he faced a financial crisis that nearly led to bankruptcy, with liabilities of around $150 million. According to Richard Bellinger, chief operating officer of Golden Bear International, Nicklaus experienced anxiety attacks and trouble sleeping during this period. “We were close to bankruptcy, and it was shocking to Jack. I remember him telling me that for the first time in his life he was having trouble sleeping. He was having shortness of breath, basically anxiety attacks. The weight was tremendous.”

Despite the turmoil, Nicklaus restructured his business, focusing on golf-related projects, and paid off his debt within five years. Today, his company, Golden Bear International, boasts eight divisions, including a lucrative golf-course design business. Nicklaus has built 425 courses worldwide in more than 40 countries.

As Nicklaus contemplated retirement from professional golf, he prioritized building a lasting legacy for his children. “I’ve worked all my life to build a business to leave for my kids, and I’m at the point where I want to finish that off,” he said. Nicklaus stayed focused on solidifying his business empire, ensuring it would endure long after he was gone. “My goal is to build a business that will be here not only long after my golf game, but beyond my life.” Well, he is surely successful in that department.