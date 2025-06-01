Jack Nicklaus Opens Up About One Thing That He Can Never ‘Forget’ After Breaking His 29-Year-Old Club

Jack Nicklaus is respectful to the sport that he has made his legacy of. Whenever he talks of sportsmanship in golf, you’d often hear him say, “[I have never] broken a club from anger in a tournament. I always say, ‘If you want to be a good sport, you finish the tournament, and if a guy’s beaten you, he deserved to win. You shake his hand, say congratulations…” But even Nicklaus, who advises not to break your club because “didn’t have anything to do with it [bad game],” dealt with broken clubs. His victims? His 29-year-old iconic clubs.

From 1958 to 1995, Jack Nicklaus wielded the same trusty MacGregor 3-wood with a persimmon head, a club he re-gripped only once in 1983. What’s truly astonishing is that this very three-wood helped him clinch all 18 of his major championships, including the iconic 1986 Masters, when the club was already a seasoned 28 years old! But, hey, there were bad days for the Jack Nicklaus club as well!

Speaking with CBS at The Memorial, Nicklaus shared how he (accidentally) broke his club: “I’ll never forget, it had the same grip on it from 1958 to 1981, I had the same grip. Then I played in Chicago in 1987 at Kemper Lakes. And I’ll never forget, in the morning round on the 16th hole, I hit a tee shot and I tapped the club on the top of my bag, with the shaft, didn’t think anything of it because I didn’t hit it very hard or anything else. And I got back out there in the afternoon, I think it was about the second hole, and I needed a 3-wood to the green. I looked it. I pulled out my 3-wood, and my 3-wood was like this [bent]. I’d kicked the shaft. I said, ‘Oh, my gosh.”

After that, he sent his son Jackie to the car because players could change their clubs at the time. Jackie returned to him after one hole with another 3-wood. He then changed the shaft and continued to use the club for another 7 to 8 years. It felt good to him, and he liked it. He never changed the grips because he preferred leather grips. The only other time Nicklaus broke a club during play happened when his 3-wood snapped during a swing, wrapping around his back, yet he still managed to hit the ball straight down the fairway.

In 2022, Nicklaus talked about this 1987 incident once. Talking about whether he had ever broken his clubs, he replied, “In play? Zero.” He talked about the 3-wood incident, however. After hitting a shot into the water, he placed the club back in the bag, and it accidentally struck the side. “I didn’t mean to hurt anything,” he added.

However, Jack Nicklaus’s relationship with MacGregor has always been iconic. He famously used the MacGregor Tommy Armour 945 driver and played a key role in promoting the brand. By often opting for a persimmon driver for ceremonial tee shots, Nicklaus showcased his nostalgia for classic golf equipment. His influence on MacGregor was significant; he signed with the company in 1958 after a competitive bidding war, which solidified MacGregor’s reputation. First Flight Golf offered him a groundbreaking $100,000 contract, prompting MacGregor’s president to insist, “Don’t lose him,” and match the offer. Given Jack Nicklaus’s knowledge of the clubs, and making sure the game of golf is reachable for all, it isn’t surprising that he joined hands with Stix Golf in 2024 to bring affordable golf clubs to fans.

Jack Nicklaus joined hands with an affordable OEM for wider reach

In 2024, Nicklaus Companies and Stix Golf collaborated to develop innovative golf products that enhance the game for all players. This partnership, founded by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, sought to make golf more accessible and enjoyable. The two companies worked closely to design and engineer the first Nicklaus™ sets by Stix, focusing on high-quality materials and advanced engineering while adhering to Stix’s “less is more” philosophy of sleek, minimalist designs that prioritize performance. The result? It was here in April of this season.

The Nicklaus Essentials set makes golf accessible for beginners, gift givers, and those on a budget. This 9-club collection provides everything necessary to start playing without any unnecessary additions. The Essentials set merges classic performance with contemporary simplicity, offering both style and forgiveness. It includes a Driver, 3 Wood, 4 Hybrid, 6 Iron-Pitching Wedge, 56˚ Wedge, and a Mallet Putter, empowering players to approach the course with confidence and enjoyment.

The Nicklaus Women’s set caters to casual and intermediate golfers with a thoughtfully designed 10-club package. This set focuses on seamless performance and timeless aesthetics, guaranteeing a pleasurable and consistent experience on the course. It features a Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 Hybrid, 7 Iron-Pitching Wedge, 56˚ Wedge, and a Mallet Putter, making it perfect for those new to the game or looking to enhance their skills. Additionally, the Stix Compete and Nicklaus Compete sets take the golfing experience to new heights with superior materials and features, appealing to more dedicated players who desire distance, precision, and versatility.