Jack Nicklaus Pulls Surprising $35.7M Move After Bitter Bankruptcy Battle

Jack Nicklaus has received some encouraging news of late. For a long time, Nicklaus Cos. had been involved in a dispute over bankruptcy. Finally, an organization holding ties to the Nicklaus family has managed to gain some major upper hand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reports, 20 Majors LLC has won the bankruptcy court approval for acquiring the assets as well as the brand for Nicklaus Cos. And the overall valuation for the same has been fixed at a whopping $35.7 million. The company secured the acquisition following a Monday ruling by Craig T. Goldbatt of the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the owner of the 20 Majors LLC, Rory Brown, is closely linked with Gary Nicklaus. While Brown is the managing partner of Nicklaus Brown & Co., Gary is the CEO at the same office. Such a ruling marks the end of a huge dispute, which ended in defamation against the company for a whopping $50 million.

Imago 250410 Jack Nicklaus of The United States during the Honorary Starters ceremony during the first round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2025 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1007 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters *** 250410 Jack Nicklaus of The United States during the Honorary Starters ceremony during the first round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2025 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1007 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB250410PA002

The feud goes back to when Howard P. Milstein controlled the Nicklaus Cos. with his bank entities. However, just as the company was about to go bankrupt, Milstein exited the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the latest development, Nicklaus’ attorney, G. David Dean, said, “This sale marks the start of a new day for the company but also an end to four years of litigation between Mr. Nicklaus and Mr. Milstein, a result I think everyone is happy to see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, coming to the nitty-gritty of the agreement, claims worth $57 million will be waived by the legendary golfer. Moreover, Milstein’s PMP Nick LLC has also decided not to claim a whopping $225 million in security. Dating back to 2007, the company issued a $145 million secured loan for shifting Golden Bear International to Nicklaus Cos. Unfortunately, as the company failed to pay back the interests, the overdue amount got to $476 million.

Thankfully, with the feud getting resolved, the legendary golfer, too, will be entitled to a $1.2 million payment once the sale closes successfully. Meanwhile, trying to secure his finances, Nicklaus wants the Cognizant Classic to back his foundation in the long run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Nicklaus remains hopeful that the Cognizant Classic will continue backing his foundation

The 2025 Cognizant Classic suffered from a weak field as the event got sandwiched between comparatively more important events in the golf calendar. Right before the tournament began, four big names, including Ben Griffin, Will Zalatoris, Jacob Bridgeman, and Adam Scott, withdrew from the event. While other golfers replaced them, the tournament further suffered from back-to-back mid-tournament withdrawals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the event boasts a prize purse of $9.6 million, the affected field also impacted the attendance and viewership. Now, as the event in the PGA Tour calendar continues to struggle, Jack Nicklaus feels the event won’t be sacrificed by the tour.

“I don’t think the tournament’s going to go anywhere. I have no idea what the tour’s plans are, but I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere,” Nicklaus stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago The Memorial Tournament Golf legend Jack Nicklaus speaks during the award ceremony after the final round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, USA on Sunday, June 1, 2025. Dublin Ohio United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-thememor250601_npHQL.jpg

The legendary golfer’s foundation has long been the primary charitable benefactor of the event. He pointed out how although he has not received any official word from the administration, he feels the tour would continue with the Cognizant Classic in the future years.

“The community doesn’t want it to go away. It’s a community event. Whether they change the date of it or leave it the way it is, it’s struggled to come out of the pack, you might say, because of its date. But it’s been a good tournament. It’s been supported pretty well for every year,” said Nicklaus while the final round was ongoing on February 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation has been in a partnership with the Cognizant Classic since 2004. It has been more than two decades now. In the recent past, the event also contributed a donation gift of $2 million to Nicklaus’ foundation.

Nicklaus believes that the tour would continue with the tournament, as the event has been executed really well for the last few years. And adding to that, it also holds a special place in the hearts of golf fans and raises funds for charity.