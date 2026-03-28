Jack Nicklaus Releases Statement After Re-acquiring His NIL Rights Post $50M Lawsuit Win

Following a tough four-year battle for the empire tied to his own name, Jack Nicklaus has reacquired control of Nicklaus Companies after a $50 million legal victory. The courtroom victory did more than settle a bitter dispute; it restored Nicklaus’ authority over the brand he built from the ground up. And after years of tension, he has now spoken his heart out about the whole situation.

“I am truly pleased to join forces with TWG Global to market the Nicklaus brand and expand upon the great success of Nicklaus Design’s golf course design business,” Jack Nicklaus said. “The opportunities are great and the future is bright.”

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“While this moment is about the future, my family and I will be eternally grateful to our attorneys at Stearns Weaver Miller whose passionate advocacy on our behalf over the last four years made the seemingly impossible possible. Gene Stearns, Matt Buttrick, Cecila Simmons and Albert Lichy never stopped working and never stopped believing.”

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Imago 250410 Jack Nicklaus of The United States during the Honorary Starters ceremony during the first round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2025 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1007 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters *** 250410 Jack Nicklaus of The United States during the Honorary Starters ceremony during the first round of the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2025 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1007 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB250410PA002

Nicklaus founded Nicklaus Companies over 50 years ago. However, he sold rights to his name, Golden Bear image, likeness (NIL), and golf businesses for $145 million in 2007 to Howard Milstein’s group.

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The dispute first began in 2017, prompting Nicklaus to step back from operations. But then, the company sued him in New York. Howard Milstein’s group alleged breach and secret LIV Golf talks. The case was dismissed, but the Golden Bear then countersued in Florida for defamation.

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For this defamation case, a Palm Beach County jury awarded Nicklaus $50 million on October 21, 2025.

“He deserved better than what he got, and we’re pleased that the jury addressed the particular circumstances that were so annoying,” Nicklaus’ attorney, Stearns, said.

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The jury found that the company defamed him by spreading false claims of a $750 million LIV Golf deal. There were also reports that the company, at one point, suggested he had dementia or was mentally unfit. While the jury held the company responsible, they cleared individual defendants Milstein and Andrew O’Brien.

The verdict triggered a quick sequence of events for Jack Nicklaus and Nicklaus Companies. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, paving the way for Nicklaus to re-purchase the company for $35.7 million. The acquisition was approved on March 9, 2026, by the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, handing over the reins to 20 Majors LLC, a new company formed by Nicklaus, TWG Global, and Nicklaus Brown, thus reuniting the golf legend with the “Golden Bear” name, licensing, and Nicklaus Design.

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The legal battle is now settled, and Nicklaus has better control over his businesses. Thus, the focus now shifts from courtroom drama to long-term vision.

The Nicklaus empire vision

Now under the control of 20 Majors LLC, the core assets of Nicklaus Companies are poised to embark on a new global campaign, with a focus on building the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands. At the heart of this effort is the golf course design business of Nicklaus himself, a core part of his legacy that already boasts a portfolio of over 420 courses in 45 countries around the world, including 40 states across the U.S.

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The company preserved three core pillars of Nicklaus Companies. These included golf course design, real estate community development, and marketing and licensing of lifestyle products.

The 18x major winner himself emphasized great opportunities. This also hints at his partnership with TWG Global. The sports brand owns the Lakers, the Dodgers, the PWHL, and Cadillac F1. Thus, it will become a cross-sport opportunity for Nicklaus Companies. This signals global outreach for Nicklaus-branded experiences.