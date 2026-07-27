Jack Nicklaus Sends Strong Message on Jackson Koivun’s Future After 3M Open Win Over Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler did everything a world No. 1 is supposed to do on a Sunday. He fired a 63, erased six shots before most fans had settled into their seats, and forced Jackson Koivun into a question every rookie eventually faces: Now what? Koivun’s answer never arrived with theatrics. It came in the form of fairways found, putts holed and a final round 66 that quietly shut the door on the best player in the world. By the time the dust settled at TPC Twin Cities, the trophy almost felt secondary. Golf had found itself talking about something far bigger than a first PGA Tour win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That, perhaps, was the most telling part of Jack Nicklaus’ reaction. The Golden Bear has watched enough wonderkids arrive with fanfare to know that hype and greatness rarely keep pace with each other. Koivun, however, seems intent on making them run side by side. Nicklaus never doubted that the 21-year-old would leave a mark on the PGA Tour. What caught even him off guard was that the ink dried almost immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We certainly knew Jackson Koivun was going to make an impression on the PGA TOUR, but we didn’t know how soon. And not sure we thought this soon! What Jackson Koivun did this week at the 3M Open was simply a great performance. To also have world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, who starts the day six shots back, shoot 63, well, it didn’t even faze Jackson…”

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Kiwi Golfers Have Won a Major? 3 4 5 1 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Nicklaus, though, wasn’t counting ranking points. He was connecting dots: two NCAA team titles, two Jack Nicklaus Awards, a low amateur at this year’s U.S. Open, and now a PGA Tour title before his fourth professional start. To him, Sunday’s victory didn’t rewrite Koivun’s story. It simply accelerated one that was already gathering speed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s refreshing to see the young guys come along. I love to see the new blood come in and enjoy success… Now, this is just the start of what should be a terrific pro career.”

The ripple effects arrived almost as quickly as the congratulations. A week ago, Koivun was another gifted college star beginning life on Tour. Today, he is world No. 73 after vaulting 133 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking, $1.5 million richer, and suddenly close enough to the Presidents Cup picture that Brandt Snedeker can no longer dismiss the idea as a conversation for another year. Funny how one Sunday can turn a long-term project into an immediate selection headache.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there was one message tucked between Nicklaus’ congratulations, it was this: the surprise is no longer that Koivun is good enough. The surprise is how quickly everyone else has had to catch up. Three tournaments into his professional career, the questions have already changed. They are no longer about whether he’ll win. They’re about how many more Sundays like this golf should start preparing for.