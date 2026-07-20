Jack Nicklaus Shows His True Self as He Sends Strong Message to Ryan Fox But Doesn’t Forget Cameron Young

Ryan Fox, nicknamed “the Golden Bear”, became the champion golfer of the year with a stunning final round 68 to finish at 10 under at Royal Birkdale. As tributes poured across the golf world, few have carried as much weight as one from Jack Nicklaus. The Golden Bear took to Instagram to celebrate Fox’s maiden title, and in doing so, he revealed the warmth and generosity that has defined his relationship with the game’s next generation. True to his character, he extended his appreciation to the runner-up, Cameron Young.

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The 18-time major winner opened the message with a warm detail about Fox’s daughter getting a beautiful souvenir from the Open Championship.

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“Every trip across the pond warrants a souvenir for the kids. Well, Ryan Fox, your kids said they wanted you to bring home a trophy, and you did! And it’s a great trophy! One you absolutely earned!” Another member of The Bear’s Club brings home a major this year—Rory McIlroy at The Masters and now Ryan at The Open!” Nicklaus wrote in his Instagram post.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Kiwi Golfers Have Won a Major? 3 4 5 1 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

Nicklaus has also pointed out that the win wasn’t just luck. He pointed to Fox birding four of his final six holes, including the notoriously difficult 18th at Royal Birkdale.

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That observation rings true. Fox’s climb from 85th after Thursday to champion was no accident.

He finished Moving Day with a record-tying 62 that pulled him back into contention, and he carried momentum into a chaotic final round where four players traded the lead. Two back-nine bogeys threatened his momentum, but birdies at 13, 14, 16 and 18 sealed the win.

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The highlight of his week was on 18: when he rolled in a birdie putt, beating Cameron Young. The enormity of the win hit Fox almost immediately. He was seen on the brink of tears as he FaceTimed his wife and young daughters back in Florida.

Nicklaus’s Bear’s Club, founded in ’99 in Jupiter, counts McIlroy, Woods, and touring pros among members. Fox has now joined that circle with a major title, following Rory McIlroy’s Masters win earlier this year.

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That said, Nicklaus didn’t stop his appreciation for Fox. In the same post, he made sure to spotlight runner-up Cameron Young, another member of his circle who fired a brilliant round of 64. Nicklaus praised Young’s consistency throughout the year, as he said:

“Cam Young, also a member of the Club, played a wonderful round today with a 64. Actually, Cam has played great all year. He has put himself in position every week and given himself a chance. He is becoming a better player week after week. Congratulations, Cam, on a tournament well played. Again, congrats and well done, Ryan, with a good win. Good things happen to good people. We couldn’t be happier for you.”

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That appreciation has precedent. Had Young not made a costly bogey on the 18th, he would have had a real shot at his first major. That said, it marked his second Open runner-up finish and eighth second-place result of his PGA Tour career. He also won twice this year: the Players Championship in March and the Cadillac Championship in April.

With the Open now closing out the major season, both men will head into the rest of 2026 with plenty still to chase. Fox will do so as a newly minted major champion, and Young is still hunting the breakthrough that has eluded him.