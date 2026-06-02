Jack Nicklaus Strongly Disagrees With Controversial PGA Tour Schedule Shake-Up

The PGA Tour runs a very tight schedule, especially from February to mid-March and then from the Masters till the PGA Championship. When talking about this, Jack Nicklaus did not want to comment on it, but he did and expressed his dissatisfaction.

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“I don’t want to comment on the Tour’s schedule because I’m not exactly in favor of what they’re doing right now. But I really haven’t had a conversation. I want to sit down with Brian and Jay and have that conversation. I hate to see tournaments bunched too much together with too many big tournaments too close together. That’s a problem, I think. And I think that’s going to be a problem for the Tour in the future,” Nicklaus told the media.

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This season, there were three $20 million Signature Events in the four weeks between the Masters and the PGA Championship, and the issue here is that a packed schedule affects pros. Golfers tend to rest during smaller events, which ultimately affects the PGA Tour. Giving an example from the Cognizant Classic, Jack Nicklaus pointed out exactly why that is a problem.

The Cognizant Classic is played at the Champion Course at PGA National, which he designed himself. Beyond that, the event’s primary beneficiary is the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. However, the event was not that big a success this year because no one from the world’s top 20 was in attendance, and 6 professionals withdrew. The reason was the schedule.

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Even Justin Thomas called it a bummer, saying that “it’s one of those events that has fallen at an unfortunate time in the schedule.”

That’s exactly what Jack Nicklaus complained about after the end of the Cognizant Classic 2026. He said the event has failed to materialize properly because of its date, but it should remain on the PGA Tour. The Cognizant Classic falls between the WM Phoenix Open, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and the Genesis Invitational preceding it, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship following immediately after. Based on his experience, no professional can play all these events continuously while maintaining their peak performance.

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This is also one of the biggest reasons why most non-signature events don’t see participation from multiple elite golfers. Nicklaus had the same complaint with the major schedule in 2019, when the PGA Championship moved from August to May.

“I don’t like the new major schedule, from the standpoint that if you have an injury, or if you’re struggling with one tournament, all of a sudden the other one follows too closely to get it back,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

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While Nicklaus was already unhappy about the majors being close together, the Signature Events added another layer of scheduling challenges for professionals. Rory McIlroy, for instance, said that it’s quite a workload to play that much golf in a single stretch ahead of the Tour Championship 2025. He even started sitting out Signature Events now because he wants to focus more on majors rather than playing all events in the tight PGA Tour schedule.

Justin Thomas also said that “it’s tough” and that it’s “not how I would prefer to draw it up” at the RBC Heritage 2026.

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“Having three of our biggest events in a row is, depending upon the time of year, if this was a different time of year, maybe I would play all three,” Scottie Scheffler said. “But when you have a major championship as the last one, I think that creates a different kind of a different cadence to it.”

Imago May 11, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Scottie Scheffler during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

The World No. 1 went on to say that it is turning out to be a sprint. Many others share this line of thought, just like Jack Nicklaus.

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Amid these concerns, the PGA Tour has been making some major overhauls to its schedule. Starting in 2027, the Cadillac Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Players Championship will have new dates. However, the stretch would likely remain compact despite these changes.

Jack Nicklaus is even willing to sit and have a conversation about the same with Brian Rolapp and Jay Monahan. If a veteran golfer like him gets to talking, he can have a significant influence. However, his aim is different.

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Jack Nicklaus on influencing the game of golf

Jack Nicklaus talks about how he wants to influence golf at the Memorial Tournament 2026. He says he does not want to have any influence. Instead, all he wants to do is to see that some good things about golf are upheld, especially its traditions and charity-giving tendencies.

He said golf is the sport most associated with charity, and that’s something he likes about it. Besides that, he also highlighted the tradition of removing caps and shaking hands on the 18th.

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Using himself and Arnold Palmer as examples, he said that these things matter in professional golf. He said that they were as big as competitors as anyone else in the history of the game. However, when they shook hands on the 18th, they would talk about having dinner.

Thus, it is possible that even if he does have a conversation with Brian Rolapp, it won’t be to influence him to make major schedule changes. Instead, he may simply say why he thinks it would be a problem in the future to have such a tight schedule and then leave the rest for the management to decide.