Jackson Herrington’s Mother Recalls Traumatic Accident That Left Him ‘Blind’ Amid of U.S. Amateur Final

In the high-stakes world of the 2025 U.S. Amateur, Jackson Herrington is bringing the heat. This big-hitting 19-year-old from Dickson, Tennessee, is country-strong – his rugged build forged from life on a farm. Herrington’s got raw power: he unleashes clubhead speeds topping 130 mph. But what’s fueled his championship run isn’t just brute force; it’s the grind. But even that wasn’t always a cakewalk.
After Herrington edged out local favorite Niall Shiels Donegan 1 up on Saturday to advance into the semifinals, his mother shared haunting memories running through her head. She thought about the traumatic injury to Herrington’s right eye when he was just a kid. Playing on the trampoline in his backyard, a knee slammed into his face.
The diagnosis was grim: a concussion, followed by alternating esotropia. Months of therapy and pain followed before doctors finally performed surgery to save his vision. Now, Herrington’s mother says, “I thought about the little boy who was fighting for his vision. Who almost went blind at 6 years old. Who laid in bed with me and said, ‘Mom, am I ever going to play golf again?’ … All I could do was whisper to myself, ‘Yeah, buddy, you did it.'”
After @Vol_Golf‘s Jackson Herrington birdied the 18th to beat Niall Shiels Donegan on Saturday at the #USAmateur, Herrington’s mother, Nikki, rushed the green and hugged her son.
What was going through her head in that moment?
She thought about the traumatic right eye injury… pic.twitter.com/I0aGzA6LW8
— Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) August 17, 2025
Despite the childhood incident, Herrington held out pretty well on Saturday. In the semifinals against Donegan, Herrington held a 2-up lead with just three holes left. But the match ended tied heading into the 18th hole. Herrington stepped up: he hit his approach to 5 feet and nailed the birdie putt, securing his spot in the championship match. His mother rushed to him after his birdie and hugged him, reminiscing about the past.
On the other hand, golf’s got some incredible stories of players overcoming huge challenges. Like Casey Martin, who dealt with a tough leg condition called Klippel–Trénaunay (KTS) syndrome. It was a birth defect in his right leg, but Martin was too passionate about golf to let it hold him back. He played through tough times, had surgery, and still had a great golf career. Now he’s the men’s golf head coach at the University of Oregon.
Regardless, Herrington still looks for a way to move past that traumatic moment and grow his career in golf. Mostly, though, thanks to his golf coach.
Jackson Herrington’s next goal is getting to the Masters
Nineteen-year-old Jackson Herrington has raw power with clubhead speeds topping 130 mph. But his run in the U.S. Amateur hasn’t been just about brute force. Herrington’s made big improvements in his putting, fitness, and mental game. With guidance from mental coach Steven Yellin, Herrington’s working on getting his mind to “shut off” before he hits the ball.
After beating Niall Shiels Donegan 1-up in the semis with a birdie on the 18th, Herrington’s approach to the championship match is about playing free and having fun. In fact, it’s also getting to the Masters, something he made pretty much clear: “I feel like I can play a little more free. My goal was to get to the Masters.”
Herrington’s got experience in a USGA final from the 2024 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball with Blades Brown – they were runners-up. That helped him learn how to handle pressure. On Sunday at The Olympic Club, it’ll be a showdown to see who’s applied their learnings best to win the U.S. Amateur.
It’s not all about speed, even for this young generation. Likely, both Herrington and his rival, the 18-year-old Mason Howell, will head to the 2026 Masters based on today’s performance. Now, however, it matters how Jackson Herrington will use his skills to his advantage to reach the next big stages: the U.S. Walker Cup team and the Masters 2026.
