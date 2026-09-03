Jackson Koivun Faces Tiger Woods Comparison as Golf Analyst Issues Strong Message About His Presidents Cup Pick

For weeks, the debate over whether Jackson Koivun deserved a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team split the Golf Channel podcast right down the middle. Now that U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Brandt Snedeker has officially finalized the roster by naming the 21-year-old rookie phenom as his final captain’s pick, the disagreement between Golf Channel analysts Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner has just shaped up. While Lavner views Koivun as a generational talent whose elite match-play resume makes him a perfect match for a team event, Hoggard believes that a historic American team should rely on established PGA veterans rather than someone with a few professional starts.

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“I don’t think I was surprised because I think you can make a really good argument for Jackson Koivun. I think if you let’s go back and check the tape. I said over and over and over again, a generational player is going to play on a lot of U.S. teams. I could not have been more complimentary,” Hoggard told Lavner, acknowledging Koivun’s achievements before making his case, citing the example of 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods.

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“I keep going back to 1996. Tiger Woods had the exact same number of starts as Jackson Koivun. He didn’t play on the 1996 Presidents Cup team. I don’t think we could find anyone who would argue that that set Tiger Woods back somehow or stunted his development as a player.”

The point Hoggard is making now is that fast-tracking a young Koivun into a marquee U.S. team isn’t an automatic developmental win it often reads as. Lavner now faces the burden of proving Koivun deserves the pick.

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Tiger Woods turned professional on August 27, 1996, and by the time the PGA Tour held that year’s Presidents Cup in Virginia the following month, he had participated in only a handful of starts as a pro. Selectors did not choose him; instead, he spent the week pursuing his first PGA Tour victory at the Quad City Classic, ultimately losing in a playoff. But nothing about missing the Presidents Cup slowed him down.

Woods won for the first time weeks later, claimed his first major at the following year’s Masters, and reached world number one, all within a year of turning pro. By Hoggard’s logic, skipping a Cup team hasn’t cost generational talent — Woods proved it.

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But Koivun’s case is equally solid, especially for the team captain. He turned professional after leaving Auburn as a two-time national champion and won the 3M Open in his third start as a pro, beating the World No. 1 at just 21. He also qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs in just his fifth start, matching the fastest path Woods ever made to that level of competition. And his FedEx results were fast, too. Koivun tied for 24th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ending his playoff run, admitting afterward he wasn’t sure he’d done enough to earn the call.

But his captain, Snedeker, had his reasons: “I am so impressed by this young man. I think he brings a lot to our team room. He brings a lot to us in terms of pairing. I know what this guy is capable of. I know what he is going to bring to us, and I’m excited to show him to the world.”

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Hoggard’s Woods comparison doesn’t argue Koivun can’t handle Medinah. It argues that if he struggles there, it won’t be the first time the golf world learned that readiness and hype don’t always arrive on the same schedule. The Presidents Cup begins September 24 at Medinah Country Club, and both analysts will find out who was right soon enough.