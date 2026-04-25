Jackson Koivun Makes Feelings Clear About His College Golf Career After Historical Feat

Fifty-nine years is a long time for a record to stand in college golf. Jackson Koivun rewrote it at Sea Island Golf Club, becoming the first back-to-back-to-back SEC individual champion since 1967, and the way his 2026 season has unfolded, nobody should be surprised he pulled it off.

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“I’m just excited to come out as the champ this week. You know, you can think about winning, and I like to think about trying to dominate every event I can,” he said after the round.

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This mindset did not appear overnight. His coach revealed that Koivun walked into his office back in January and told him directly: “You’re going to see a different me this semester, and I don’t just want to win, but I want to dominate college golf.”

The numbers back that declaration completely. Koivun has won six of Auburn’s eight tournaments this spring, with his other finishes being a third and a tenth. On the par-70 Seaside Course, he carded birdies on all but two holes, finishing 19-under to become only the second player in SEC history to win the event three straight times. He joined B.R. McLendon, whose record had stood since 1967. This consistency across a full season is what separates ambition from performance. His coach, with 25 years of experience, called it the best individual season he has ever seen or coached.

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That dominance has not gone unnoticed beyond the college circuit. Justin Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner who played his college golf at rival Alabama, has seen enough of Koivun up close to form a firm opinion. The two shared practice rounds at Oakmont, and Thomas came away saying, “This kid is really good.” What stood out most to Thomas was the mentality. “To continue that high level of play in college, I think it would be very easy to get complacent and kind of get bored, but he’s not doing that clearly.”

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The praise carries real weight when you consider what Koivun has done outside of college golf. In 2025, he won the Mark H. McCormack Medal as the world’s top-ranked amateur. He earned multiple PGA Tour top-10 finishes, including a T4 at the Procore Championship and a T5 at the Wyndham Championship. His putting has been a central reason, with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.029 and a one-putt percentage of 42.52% through the 2025-26 season.

Jackson Koivun’s coach summed up the bigger picture plainly, saying, “I think he’s a future PGA Tour winner. I think he’s a Ryder Cupper, and who knows, you’ve got to get the ball to bounce the right way to win major championships, but he’s going to be there and contend. I can promise that.”

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At 20 years old, with 10 collegiate wins already on his record alongside names like Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, and Phil Mickelson, Koivun has made his intentions clear. He is not playing to survive college golf. He is playing to dominate the game, and so far, no one has been able to stop him.

Jackson Koivun’s record-breaking run in 2026

At the Amer Ari Invitational, Jackson Koivun shot 62-62 to finish 20-under, breaking the NCAA 36-hole scoring record that Tiger Woods and Sam Smith had held. No one had ever shot two rounds of 62 or lower in the same NCAA tournament before him.

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That performance was not a one-off. Koivun won six of eight starts this spring, broke Auburn’s 54-hole scoring record with his 191 at the SEC Championship, and helped the Tigers post a school-record 39-under team finish at the same event.

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His consistency earned him a PGA Tour card through the PGA Tour University Accelerated program, meaning his college chapter is closing on his own terms. He is not leaving because he has to. He is leaving because the numbers made the decision obvious.

With ten collegiate wins, Koivun has put his name on records once owned by Woods, Rahm, and Mickelson. At 20, Koivun has not just dominated college golf this season. He has systematically dismantled what anyone thought was possible within it.