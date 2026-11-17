Jackson Koivun rose rapidly on the PGA Tour. He has already had a maiden victory, a Presidents Cup appearance, and a place among the game’s most exciting young talents. However, just months after enjoying a breakthrough season alongside David Flynn, the 21-year-old has decided to make a significant change to his team.

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Koivun has parted ways with longtime caddie Flynn and appointed Alex Ritthamel, who previously worked with Ben Griffin, as his new man on the bag. The change comes ahead of the 2026 RSM Classic at Sea Island, Georgia. This marks a sudden end to a partnership that played an important role in Jackson Koivun’s remarkable introduction to professional golf.

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The young American confirmed the change to Golfweek through the PGA Tour. However, neither a specific reason for the split nor further details about the decision have been made public.

Flynn had been alongside the Auburn standout since he turned professional. But their working relationship began even earlier, during the latter stages of Jackson Koivun’s amateur career.

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David Flynn was also on the bag when Koivun finished as the low amateur at the 2026 U.S. Open. Their partnership continued through Koivun’s transition to the professional ranks and produced immediate results.

In 10 starts together, the pair made nine cuts and recorded three top-10 finishes. The biggest achievement came at the 3M Open in July, where Koivun captured his first PGA Tour title in his third start as a professional on Tour.

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He finished three strokes ahead of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, delivering one of the most impressive breakthrough performances of the 2026 season.

Koivun carded rounds of 64, 68, 61, and 66 to finish at 25-under 259. The total established a new 72-hole tournament scoring record, surpassing the previous mark of 260 set by Lee Hodges in 2023.

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His final-round 66 was particularly important, as he held off a charging Scheffler. At 21 years, two months, and three days old, Jackson Koivun became the eighth-youngest PGA Tour winner since 2017. He also became the youngest American to win a Tour event by multiple strokes since Ralph Guldahl in 1932.

His momentum continued through the rest of the season. Koivun reached the FedEx Cup Playoffs in just six starts, matching a feat associated with Tiger Woods, before earning a Presidents Cup selection.

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Their partnership also extended to the Presidents Cup, where Flynn remained Koivun’s caddie as the youngster represented the United States. Koivun went unbeaten in his three matches, finishing 2-0-1 and becoming the only unbeaten American player at the competition.

Flynn’s contribution to Koivun’s early success was also evident before the 3M Open victory. According to Koivun’s longtime coach, Fred Garcia, Flynn had sent him swing videos ahead of the tournament.

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Considering those results, the decision to replace Flynn is certainly unexpected.

Koivun’s new appointment is not an inexperienced addition, though. Alex Ritthamel previously worked with Ben Griffin during the latter’s outstanding 2025 campaign. Griffin claimed three PGA Tour victories and earned a place on the United States Ryder Cup team in 2025.

The two eventually parted ways after the FedEx Cup Playoffs. As a result, Ritthamel was available for a new opportunity.

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The two partnerships offer an interesting contrast. Flynn was part of Jackson Koivun’s transition from amateur golf to an immediate PGA Tour winner, while Ritthamel arrives with experience from Griffin’s transformation into a multiple-time Tour champion and Ryder Cup player.

The caddie change comes at an important point in Koivun’s season. The American will begin his RSM Classic journey ranked No. 69 in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, and will get the opportunity to climb the ranks before the season-ending cutoff.

The stakes are particularly high because Jackson Koivun needs to finish in the 51-60 range. This is essential to secure a place in the first two 2027 signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera.

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That gives him an immediate competitive objective while adapting to a new caddie.

Although the reason behind the split remains undisclosed, Jackson Koivun’s comments following his 3M Open victory offer some insight into the mindset that has helped him handle the sudden rise in expectations.

After defeating Scheffler, he spoke about the importance of maintaining his composure throughout the tournament.

The caddie change could be another example of that mindset. Jackson Koivun is still early in his professional career, and building the right support team may be part of his preparation for the challenges ahead.