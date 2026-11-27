Jackson Koivun needed just four hours to earn almost as much money as he had accumulated throughout his PGA Tour career. The 21-year-old rookie walked away with $2.375 million after winning the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Friday, November 27, at Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

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What made the victory even more remarkable was who he beat. Koivun competed against three established PGA Tour stars, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Wyndham Clark. He came out on top after a dramatic finish that required a closest-to-the-pin playoff.

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The final $2 million skin came down to a contest between Jackson Koivun and five-time major champion Koepka. A precise approach shot and an official measurement ultimately settled the contest in the young rookie’s favor.

The exhibition’s financial implications were just as striking as the result. Koivun’s $2.375 million prize was almost equal to his reported PGA Tour career earnings of $2,509,972, putting his performance into perspective.

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The 2026 edition brought back the traditional Skins Game format, with four players competing over 18 holes and a total purse of $4 million. Each player started with nothing, and every hole carried a designated dollar value. A player needed to post the lowest score outright to claim the skin. If two or more players tied, the money rolled over to the next hole, increasing the stakes.

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The format meant that a single hole could change the entire leaderboard. Koivun, Koepka, Thomas, and Clark all had chances to build their earnings, but the young rookie made the most of his.

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Koivun opened his account at the fourth hole, where a birdie earned him the $75,000 skin. The early breakthrough put him on the board, although Koepka, Thomas, and Clark remained in contention.

The competition became more interesting on the back nine.

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At the 10th, Koivun claimed another skin worth $150,000 after Thomas failed to convert his putt, with the ball narrowly missing the hole. Koivun then produced one of the afternoon’s most surprising moments at the 11th.

All three of his opponents made bogey, allowing him to win the hole with a par. Koepka struggled, blading his chip shot over the green. It was a rare opportunity to see three accomplished players struggle on the same hole, and Koivun capitalized.

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However, Koepka was far from out of the contest.

The five-time major champion had gone without a skin through the opening eight holes before making his move at the ninth. He collected five carried-over skins worth $450,000, taking his total to $450,000 and giving himself a significant boost.

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Koepka’s putting also became a talking point during the broadcast. After struggling with his putting throughout the season following his return from LIV Golf, he had worked with putting coach Brad Faxon and returned to a blade putter. Faxon joined the broadcast to discuss their work, and Koepka’s improved confidence on the greens was evident as the contest progressed.

Koepka then holed a putt worth $250,000 on the 13th. That win took his total to $700,000 and put him firmly in the hunt.

The biggest drama arrived during the closing stretch.

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Justin Thomas had a chance to claim a $1 million skin on the 17th hole, but his putt fell short. The missed opportunity carried the money to the final hole, taking the value of the 18th-hole skin to an extraordinary $2 million.

With that much money on the line, the final hole became the defining moment of the competition.

None of the four players managed to make a birdie on the 18th, leaving the $2 million skin unclaimed. The organizers then set up a sudden-death, closest-to-the-pin playoff from 118 yards.

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The conditions made the challenge even more difficult, with wind affecting the players’ approach shots.

Thomas was first to struggle, sending his shot beyond the green. Clark missed left, while Koepka found the putting surface. However, his ball was still more than 20 feet from the pin.

Jackson Koivun then delivered the shot that decided the contest. His approach finished inside Koepka’s mark, putting the rookie in the driver’s seat for the $2 million prize.

It was a fitting conclusion to an event that had featured several momentum shifts. Koivun had gone head-to-head with three players who collectively owned eight major championship titles. Yet he held his nerve when the biggest prize of the afternoon was on the line.

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Koivun finished with seven skins across four winning holes, including the playoff on the 18th. The accumulated carryovers explain why his earnings were substantially higher than those of the other three competitors.

Here is how the four players finished:

Jackson Koivun: 4, 10, 11, 19 (playoff) – $2,375,000

Brooks Koepka: 9, 13 – $700,000

Justin Thomas: 2, 15 – $475,000

Wyndham Clark: 3, 12, 14 – $450,000

Jackson Koivun’s $2.375 million accounted for more than half of the event’s $4 million purse. The $2 million final skin alone represented the majority of his total winnings.

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More importantly, his $2.375 million payday nearly matches his PGA Tour career earnings.

According to his official PGA Tour player profile, Koivun has accumulated $2,509,972 in career earnings. His $2,375,000 Skins Game payday falls just $134,972 short of that figure.

His Skins Game winnings were approximately 94.6% of his official PGA Tour career earnings.

NUCLR GOLF highlighted the remarkable payday in an X post following the event. The post noted that his total earnings from the competition reached $2.375 million.

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The 3M Open Victory that built Jackson Koivun’s career earnings

Koivun’s financial success in 2026 didn’t happen overnight. The Auburn University product had already established himself as one of the most promising young players in professional golf before his Skins Game triumph.

His biggest breakthrough came at the 2026 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in July. Jackson Koivun defeated world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by three strokes to claim his first PGA Tour title.

He closed the tournament with a bogey-free, five-under 66, finishing at 25-under 259. The performance also established a new tournament scoring record.

The victory was particularly impressive because it came in just his third professional start and 13th career PGA Tour start. Koivun collected $1,584,000 for the win, accounting for a substantial portion of his official career earnings.

His performance against Scheffler also demonstrated that he could handle the pressure of competing against established stars. That experience likely proved useful when he faced Koepka, Thomas, and Clark at the Skins Game.

Jackson Koivun’s victory also marked an important moment for the revived Skins Game.

The competition originally began in 1983 and became a popular fixture on the golf calendar. It featured many veterans, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods.

The event continued for several years before going on a 17-year hiatus after its last edition in 2008. It returned in 2025 at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

However, the 2025 edition introduced an experimental reverse-purse format. Each player started with $1 million, and their balances changed as opponents claimed skins.

For 2026, organizers returned to the traditional format, where players started at zero, and each hole carried a specific dollar value. Tied holes led to carryovers, letting the prize money build until someone won outright.

The decision produced the kind of drama the original competition was known for. And ultimately, Jackson Koivun came out on top of that drama.