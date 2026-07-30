Jackson Koivun Won’t Get Captain’s Pick for Presidents Cup Yet as American Pro Has to Prove More

There are many PGA Tour professionals who have to wait for years to get their first win, but Jackson Koivun is not one of them. The 21-year-old registered his maiden victory in only his third start as a professional. He posted a 25-under 259 at the 3M Open and held off Scottie Scheffler in the final round to win the event by three strokes. Despite that breakthrough and a promise of being the next big name on the PGA Tour, Koivun may not get a place on the Presidents Cup team, at least not now, according to the captain, Brandt Snedeker.

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“I’m not going to discredit a 21-year-old kid who’s played in, I don’t know, four or five events this year just because he’s been in college,” Snedeker told SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio. “I wouldn’t be doing the team the right service or him the right service if he goes out and plays great golf these next four or five weeks and earns a spot and shows that he’s willing to be one of the 12th best players for us. And I’d be dumb not to take a really good, hard look at him.”

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However, he is not completely off the table yet. Brandt Snedeker was clear that he cannot hand Jackson Koivun a spot based on a single win. It would require consistent performances over the coming weeks leading up to the Presidents Cup.

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Thanks to that win, the American professional jumped 124 spots in the FedExCup standings to No. 70. Besides that, he rose to No. 73 in the Official World Golf Ranking. However, he is not in the top six or even 15 in the U.S. Presidents Cup standings. Thus, his only chance is to be picked by the captain, and fans are in his favor.

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Ever since he won the 3M Open and showed that he could continue his Amateur golf momentum on the PGA Tour, too, fans want to see him play the Presidents Cup instead of going for professionals like Ben Griffin, Max Homa, Tony Finau, and others.

This won’t be an isolated incident if this happens, as many captains have picked younger professionals in the past. For the 2013 Presidents Cup, Fred Couples went with Jordan Spieth over veteran Jim Furyk. Then, in the 2023 Ryder Cup, Luke Donald picked Ludvig Åberg months after he turned pro.

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Support for selecting Jackson Koivun is also on the rise to prepare him for the Ryder Cup 2027. Snedeker has Keegan Bradley and Jim Furyk as assistant captains. Since Furyk captains the 2027 Ryder Cup team, this signals a bridge to Adare Manor. It could be a long-term strategy that exposes Jackson Koivun to the team environment.

However, Brandt Snedeker pointed out that it will all depend on his performances over the next few weeks, and Koivun can certainly deliver on that. Besides being the World No. 1 amateur for several weeks, he has also shown promise on the professional circuit. Even before turning professional, he finished T23 at the US Open 2026. Last year, he posted four top 25 finishes in seven starts.

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If he could carry on the momentum and fearlessness he showed at the 3M Open, he could make his mark on Brandt Snedeker.