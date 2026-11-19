Jackson Koivun left Auburn in June as the first player in NCAA history to sweep all three national player of the year awards in two consecutive seasons. But while his achievements on the course have drawn plenty of attention, Auburn associate head coach Chris Williams, who has worked closely with him over the years, has seen a different side of the young golfer. Williams recently opened up about Koivun’s anxiety, his introverted nature, and the challenges he faced during his first weeks as a professional.

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Speaking to Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier on The Drop Zone podcast, Chris Williams revealed that Auburn conducts personality tests for every player. Koivun’s results showed that he was more anxious than most people might expect.

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“One thing that came back about him that not a lot of people know is he’s fairly high-anxiety. He’s a fairly anxious kid…Early on, it was tough for him to have conversations with people. He was very introverted… I felt like I was the one who needed to shelter him a little bit in those situations.”

“I think there’s always going to be that part of me that feels like an older brother looking out for a little brother,” he said.

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Williams’ concerns became particularly relevant as Koivun prepared to leave college golf behind. Having experienced life as a professional himself, he had often warned the youngster about the challenges of traveling alone, staying in hotels, and attending sponsor dinners.

But those realities hit Koivun during his first week on Tour. After opening with a 2-over 73 at TPC Deere Run in his professional debut at the John Deere Classic, Koivun sent Williams a lengthy text. The message showed just how difficult the adjustment had been.

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“I got a long text from him… he was just like, ‘Man, you were right. This whole pro golf thing is so different.’ This was his first tournament as a pro, on the road by himself. He’d been in the hotel room alone all week, and now it was Thursday. He shot something like 75 and was beside himself… We talked for two hours that night. And he was like, ‘Man, this life thing is brutal. I don’t know if I’m ready for this.’ I told him, ‘Pump the brakes, bud. “It’s your first night really as a pro…” Williams said, recalling the call on the show.

Williams understands the adjustment Koivun faced. He was a top-ranked amateur at Washington, played on the 2011 U.S. Walker Cup team, and won the 2013 Ben Hogan Award before turning professional and eventually moving into coaching. His first recruiting trip for Auburn in June 2021 took him to an AJGA event in San Jose. There, as he told Golf Channel, he found a “scrawny kid with a pushcart.” That kid finished second, and Williams has since compared him to Justin Thomas, only quieter.

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Koivun’s mother has also recalled how he sat silently through his Auburn recruiting visit, taking everything in. Auburn head coach Nick Clinard, meanwhile, has called him the most elite competitor he has coached in 25 years.

Koivun has never hidden his nerves. Before his professional debut, he said, “I’ve always told myself if I’m not feeling nerves, it means I don’t care.”

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But adjusting to life away from the course has been a different challenge. At the Wyndham Championship in August, he spoke about “needing to find more things to do off the golf course” and said he was gradually getting better at it. He had already moved to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and spent a week on the road watching the new Spider-Man movie with friends.

The nerves have not disappeared on the course, either. When Koivun stepped onto the first tee at the Presidents Cup at Medinah in September as one of Brandt Snedeker’s six captains’ picks, he admitted,

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“I don’t think I’ve ever shook like that on a golf course.”

Thomas noticed the nerves, along with a big grin. The two went on to win one fourball match and halve another. On Sunday, Koivun beat Si Woo Kim 2 up in singles as the Americans rallied to win.

Other Young Pros Brace The Same

Koivun is not the only young professional to find life outside the ropes challenging. He was the third player after Gordon Sargent and Luke Clanton to earn PGA Tour membership through PGA Tour University Accelerated. Clanton has echoed Williams’ observations about the demands of life on Tour.

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After his 2025 rookie season, which included 18 events and six FedExCup Fall starts, Clanton said, “Travel is the hardest thing out of all of this.”

He explained that the golf itself remains familiar, but spending three consecutive weeks flying in and out of different cities takes its toll.

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Thorbjornsen, who considers Clanton his main companion on Tour, offered a similar perspective on Matt Every’s Every Tuesday series last October. “I’m just eating lunch by myself sometimes,” he said, explaining how four or five consecutive weeks on the road can become mentally exhausting. He has since won this year’s Rocket Classic.

Koivun now closes his rookie season at the RSM Classic at Sea Island, running Nov. 19-22, the final event of the 2026 PGA Tour schedule. He arrives after a tie for 21st at the World Wide Technology Championship on Nov. 8, with Thorbjornsen also in the field.