Jackson Koivun’s Unique Celebration After Winning Maiden PGA Tour Title Leaves Golf World in Awe

Just three weeks after turning professional, Jackson Koivun has already won his first PGA Tour title: the 3M Open. The 21-year-old kept World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at bay by three strokes, lifting the trophy at the TPC Twin Cities with a tournament-record 25-under 259. Unlike typical trophy ceremonies, Koivun skipped media obligations to fish by the lake, and the moment has left fans in awe.

The 3M Open’s account on X shared a rare sight: Koivun standing at the banks of a lake against the classic pink Minnesota sunset, fishing. The caption read, “Only in the Land of 10,000 Lakes can a championship celebration look like this.”

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The video has racked up a hundred thousand views, perhaps because of the unique celebration. The same view, however, won’t surprise Koivun’s mother.

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While speaking with ESPN, Megan Koivun shared that apart from golf, her son likes to fish and spend his spare time by the lake. She added that he likes grilling, too. Perhaps on the next win, he could be seen grilling bacon by the lake.

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Coming back to the 3M Open, while the Minnesota crowd was busy glimpsing Scheffler, Koivun built his cushion on the leaderboard early on Moving Day.

Koivun carded a 10-under 61, making a tournament record of 28 on the back nine. He started his round a bit rough on Sunday, but kept his momentum so that he could turn three under on the front nine. He made a birdie on the 12th to stretch his lead to four with six holes left in the tournament.

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He stretched his lead further with a birdie on the par-4 16th. Koivun did not let Scheffler take any further lead as he made pars on the 17th and the 18th to seal his win. His putter was the difference: he ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting at 5.468.

Fans React to Koivun’s Unexpected Style of Celebration

The fans are happy, and their reactions online have leaned into the moment, complimenting him on the small-town lake country style of the celebration.

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One fan commented, “Such a big win for that kid. Congrats, JK.” Another leaned into the fishing pun outright. “He hooked every golfer in the field.”

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Before turning pro, Koivun had already proven himself at Auburn, where he swept the Haskins, Hogan, and Nicklaus awards and helped the Tigers win a national title just a month ago.

Another fan was baffled by Koivun’s achievements: “21 years old, third tour name, 24th day as a pro, beat world number one Scottie Scheffler by three for the first pro win. Set a new record for the lowest round in the tour at 25. What to do? Go fishing at the golf course.”

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Impressive, definitely. Koivun turned professional at the John Deere Classic in June 2026. From there, he has shown growth. But moreover, golf courses have not just been a place of competition for Koivun. His mother shares that he often finds solace on golf courses, as he likes to stand there alone and spend time with himself.

Another fan highlighted the moment’s visual appeal: “I don’t think it was possible to like this guy any more than I already did.”

Even PGA pro Suzy Whaley got in, tagging the host venue directly. “This is the best, @TPCTwinCitiesCW, look the other way.”

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The reactions have summed up the appeal for the moment, as he becomes one of the best players on the Tour.