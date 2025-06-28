Jackson Suber WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Rocket Classic Explored

For Jackson Suber, the Rocket Classic is all about making a statement. In his very young PGA Tour career, the University of Mississippi grad has not had a lot of blinding success. A good performance here and there has shown his potential to the golfing world but now, it is likely to change after his strong performance across two days at the Detroit Golf Club.

Suber is currently one stroke off the leaders Andrew Putnam, Chris Kirk and Philip Knowles, all at 14 under par. Suber will be likely smelling blood and for a rookie hungry for his first win on the PGA Tour, this is more than enough. For his cursade however, Suber will be trusting his arsenal to deliver the goods. The Titleist-backed driver will be aiming for the best performance across all fronts during the weekend to clinch his first title.

Let’s take a look at what the young golfer has in his bag!

Jackson Suber’s Driver, Woods and Irons

The Titleist GT3 driver seems to be a very popular choice amongst golfers. It is highly adjustable and is also capable of imparting good velocity on the ball. In Suber’s case the balance is what makes it lethal. “It gives me that right combination of speed and accuracy.” The PGA Tour pro stated regarding the driver. The driver is one of the pricier clubs in Suber’s bag costing $649, but seemingly worth it for the young golfer.

Suber uses the Titleist TSR 2-wood which costs $435 and is the paragon of balance allowing for a combination of speed and consistency in its strokes. It is also easy to launch, so even if you are not one of the power hitters in your group, the TSR 2-wood has got your back.

For the 2 iron, Suber uses the Titleist U500 2-iron and for the remaining he uses the T100(4-9). The U500 which costs $125 is a reliable model with great acoustice feedback and good distance imparted on the ball.The T100 costs $206/club and what attracted Suber to that set of irons is the spin consistency. It is stability is also a key factor behind its inclusion in the bag.

Wedge and Putt choice of Jackson Suber

Vokey SM10 Wedges’ low launch is a very appealing feature. It allows golfers like Suber to use it across various surfaces and the spin control it provides is really immaculate. The grooves on the face are also resistant to degradation, allowing the wedges to give sustained performance. At $189, it proves to be an invaluable addition to any golfer’s bag

Scotty Cameron X5.5 Putter is one of the pricier clubs at $499.99 but seems to have earned Suber’s trust. The X5.5 is known for its excellent feedback but it is also extremely demanding. As you move away from the center, the sound changes, letting you know that the alignment is off. One of the quirkier but interesting things about the putter is the contrast it provides. The head, back and even the alignment line are clearly visible and distinguishable from each other, allowing a golfer to ensure that he lines up his shot perfectly.

Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot costs $55 per set and is a very dependable golf ball. The best part about the Left Dot series is the uncanny stability it offers without compromising on the weight. This allows it to cut through the wind with ease as well.

Do you think Suber’s arsenal is enough to clinch a title on the PGA Tour? Can he use the clubs to his advantage during the weekend at Detroit?