Jacob Bridgeman Breaks Down in Tears as Amanda Balionis Asks Personal Question After $4M Win

Essentials Inside The Story
- Just a week after slumping at the 18th hole at Pebble Beach, Jacob Bridgeman overcame his nerves at Riviera
- It was the 26 year old's childhood dream to win a PGA Tour trophy
- Bridgeman delivered with historic numbers at the Genesis Invitational
Jacob Bridgeman grew up watching Riviera Country Club on TV. So when he arrived at Pacific Palisades, he knew his childhood dream was riding on it. And boy, did he deliver! So, when Amanda Balionis worked her charm and asked what this win meant against the strong field and receiving a trophy from Tiger Woods, the tears that followed said everything.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“This is way, way better than I’ve ever dreamt it,” Bridgeman said, barely holding his emotions. “I made it about as hard as I could have made it, making it one shot and having to make a three-footer at the end. But yeah, this is incredible.”
Bridgeman was practically untouchable for most of the week, and the numbers tell that story. Here are some:
- Jacob Bridgeman ranked first in the field in both Strokes Gained: Approach to Green (5.985) and Strokes Gained: Putting (7.307).
- He hit 77.78% of greens in regulation, ranking first in the field, averaging just 1.63 putts per green, also first.
- He drove the ball 301.80 yards on average and made 97 feet and 1 inch worth of putts across the week, ranking fourth.
Three rounds of 66, 64, and 64 built a comfortable lead. Then Sunday’s nervy 72 nearly gave it all away as it did last week at Pebble Beach against Collin Morikawa.
“This is way, way better than I’ve ever dreamt it.”
Jacob Bridgeman’s dreams of winning on the PGA TOUR come true at Riviera. @Amanda_Balionis pic.twitter.com/xGzQmVTsxv
— Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 22, 2026
Holes 16 through 18 were where the composure cracked. Bridgeman admitted he could not feel his hands on the final couple of greens, putting in hopes to climb higher. He still closed at 18 under with 266 total strokes, winning by one shot. Rory McIlroy and Kurt Kitayama tied for second place.
For Jacob Bridgeman, Sunday was not just about a first win, though. It was about where it happened and who handed him the trophy.
Riviera is Tiger Woods’ home course, a place Woods has described as his favorite in the world. Winning here, at a Signature Event with one of the strongest fields of the season, and doing it in front of thousands of roaring LA fans made it more special for the golfer.
“Winning at this course in front of so many people is a dream come true,” Bridgeman said. “Everyone was yelling for me, pulling for me. I felt super supported all day.”
Meanwhile, Balionis pulling raw emotion from champions is nothing new.
Just eight days earlier, at Pebble Beach, Collin Morikawa won his seventh PGA Tour title, ending an 847-day winless stretch, and broke down on the 18th green when he announced that he and his wife, Katherine, were expecting their first child.
Talking about Pebble Beach, Bridgeman isn’t showing his skills for the first time now.
Brideman turned pro four years ago but has been on an impeccable run this season. In five starts, he’s had top-25 finishes in all. Of those, three were in the top-10, including a T4 finish in the season opener at the Sony Open in Hawaii. What’s more, he is leading everyone in the FedEx Cup points race already. Last week, the result of his relentlessness was quite visible.
The 26-year-old was in contention to win the entire day in the signature event. However, he choked in the last hole there as well. On the 18th hole, his ball landed on the beach, then reflected from a stone into the water, and he had to finally restart the whole thing. It took him 20 minutes to complete the hole as Morikawa waited for his turn.
But at Riviera, holding on to his nerves, Jacob Bridgeman did not just win but made history!
Jacob Bridgeman’s record-breaking Riviera debut
Jacob Bridgeman had a week at the 2026 Genesis Invitational, becoming only the fourth player in the ShotLink era (since 2004) to lead the field in both Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Putting.
The only others to do it are Adam Scott at the 2004 Booz Allen Classic, Steve Flesch at the 2007 Turning Stone Resort Championship, and Keegan Bradley at the 2023 Travelers Championship. Bradley is the only one who gained more than seven strokes in both categories. And this wasn’t it.
He became the 13th first-time winner in Genesis Invitational history and the first since James Hahn in 2015. When paired with his Riviera debut win, he becomes the first player to accomplish the feat since Pat Fitzsimons in 1975. At 26 years, in his 66th PGA Tour start, the stats were not just impressive — they were historic!
The kid who dreamt of Riviera now owns it. What comes next will be worth watching.