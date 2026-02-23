Jacob Bridgeman Reveals What Tiger Woods Told Him Right After His Maiden PGA Tour Win That Made It Better

February 22, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Jacob Bridgeman shakes hands with Tiger Woods after winning the final round of the 2026 Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament on Sunday February 22, 2026 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Jacob Bridgeman Wins The 2026 Genesis Invitational PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp124 20260222_zaa_p124_027 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

February 22, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Jacob Bridgeman shakes hands with Tiger Woods after winning the final round of the 2026 Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament on Sunday February 22, 2026 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Not many golfers get to win their first PGA Tour title at the 100th edition of a tournament, on a course they have never played before, with Tiger Woods handing them the trophy. However, Jacob Bridgeman did all of that at the 2026 Genesis Invitational. And the conversation he had with Woods while walking down the 18th made the whole thing feel even bigger.

Jacob Bridgeman shared what Woods told him walking down the 18th about the amphitheater, the crowd, and just how special that closing hole at Riviera really is. Then came the line that stopped him cold: “He said, ‘You’ve got one on me.’ I guess he’s never won here yet. I got one thing. He’s got all the other ones, but I got one.”

From a man with 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 majors, that is not a throwaway compliment. It is an acknowledgment, and Bridgeman earned every word of it.

And the numbers from this week tell you exactly why.

After carding rounds of 66-64-64-72 for a tournament total of -18, Jacob Bridgeman walked off Riviera as champion, pocketing $4,000,000 and 700 FedEx points. He entered the final round carrying a six-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, a cushion built on the back of a third-round 64 that was as clean as it gets at this golf course. Even a bumpy front nine in Round 4, where bogeys at holes 4 and 7 wiped out birdies at 1 and 3, could not shake him. He held firm and closed it out.

Woods’ admiration, though, did not start at the trophy presentation. It started a day earlier, in Round 3, when Bridgeman striped a seven-wood that left him with a tap-in eagle.

The 50-year-old watching could not hide his reaction: “I wish I could hit it like that.”

The American became only the fourth player in the ShotLink era since 2004 to lead the field in both Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Putting in the same tournament. The only others to do it are Adam Scott at the 2004 Booz Allen Classic, Steve Flesch at the 2007 Turning Stone Resort Championship, and Keegan Bradley at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

He was also the 13th first-time winner in Genesis Invitational history and the first since James Hahn in 2015, a decade-long gap that tells you everything about how hard it is to break through here. The last player to win at Riviera on debut was Pat Fitzsimons, back in 1975.

At just 26 years old, the golfer not only won the signature event but also rewrote history. And for him, it was a special win!

Jacob Bridgeman’s tearful reflection after the win

The celebrations at Riviera briefly gave way to raw emotion when Bridgeman joined Amanda Balionis for the post-win interview. Mid-conversation, the magnitude of what he had just done clearly hit him.

When Balionis asked about the journey, Bridgeman did not reach for a polished answer: “This is way, way better than I’ve ever dreamt it. I made it about as hard as I could have made it… making it one shot and having to make a three-footer at the end.”

Despite starting the day with a six-shot lead, the tournament came down to a three-footer on the last hole.

The pressure had been physical, not just mental.

“I couldn’t even feel my hands on the last couple of greens,” Bridgeman confessed. “I’m glad it’s done now.”

That one line said more than any scorecard could, and it made the moment with Tiger Woods walking down that same 18th hole feel like the exhale the whole week had been building toward.