Jacob Bridgeman WITB 2026 Feb: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Genesis Invitational Explored

LA QUINTA, CA – JANUARY 18: Jacob Bridgeman USA watches his tee shot on 16 during Rd1 of The American Express tournament at La Quinta Country Club on January 18, 2024 in La Quinta, California. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JAN 18 PGA, Golf Herren The American Express EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2401180771

Jacob Bridgeman went quite berserk at the 2026 Genesis Invitational. Through 54 holes, he posted a 19-under-par, which included back-to-back rounds of 64, and left him with a 6-shot lead. He has already recorded 4 top 25 finishes in his last four starts, with his most recent being T8 at Pebble Beach. A lot of credit goes to his skill, but his equipment plays an equally important role.

Jacob Bridgeman’s brand of choice is TaylorMade

Starting with the TaylorMade Qi35 LS (set at 10°), Bridgeman relies on this low-spinning LS model driver for the majority of 2025 and into the early stages of 2026. This model features three fixed-weight ports to help stabilize the clubhead at impact. Bridgeman chose this specific head because it offers more consistent spin numbers.

He pairs this with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 shaft to handle his aggressive tempo to ensure the ball starts on line. It provides the necessary stability for a player who attacks every drive with maximum force. And according to GolfMonthly, “The Qi35 still ranked as one of the best TaylorMade drivers money can buy.”

A standout in Bridgeman’s bag is the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver (15.5 degrees) with a Project X Denali White 80 TX shaft. This club is a modern reimagining of a TaylorMade icon. It offers four movable weights to dial in trajectory. Even Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose used it for their respective victories at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and Tour Championship in 2025. Bridgeman swaps this in and out of the bag depending on the course setup. Most recently, he used this during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

For his fairway woods, Bridgeman trusts the TaylorMade Qi4D HL 3-wood, with the HL standing for high launch in most cases, which he used in his most recent start. But again, it depends on the course setup. And as a TaylorMade starter, he also has some of the best options in the TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood and the TaylorMade Stealth in a 7-wood. In his 7-wood, he has the Graphite Design Tour AD XC 8 X.

The 7-wood provided some of the most memorable moments for Bridgeman when a 259-yard dart on the par-5 11th settled just 8 inches from the cup for eagle. The shot was so impressive that it stunned tournament host Tiger Woods in the commentary box with Jim Nantz.

Then comes the iron section of Bridgeman’s bag. Bridgeman uses a blended set of TaylorMade P770 (3-5 irons) and P7CB (6-PW). Both of them rank among the best TaylorMade irons and are fitted with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts. The P770s provide extra forgiveness and launch in the long irons, while the P7CBs are fully forged for the ‘purest feel’ and shot-making control. Bridgeman has used this setup for some time.

What does Jacob Bridgeman prefer for his short game?

Toward the end of 2025, Bridgeman made the switch to the TaylorMade MG5 wedges (50, 54, and 60 degrees) to maximize spin around the greens. These are TaylorMade’s first fully forged Milled Grind wedges that feature Spin Tread technology to channel water away from the face.

He uses Project X 6.5 shafts in the 50- and 54-degree models, while his 60-degree lob wedge features the popular True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400. Before using the MG5, Bridgeman relied on the MG4, which features an extremely soft feel.

After struggling with his putting early in 2025, Bridgeman trialed several models. He uses a Bettinardi DASS BBZero and a Scotty Cameron prototype. But it didn’t work. Then he settled on the TaylorMade Spider Tour in mid-2025, which is uniquely customized with a single white dot on the crown for alignment. This model has helped him lead the field in Strokes Gained: Putting at Riviera.

Bridgeman plays the 2026 version of the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball like his peers Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa. He transitioned to the X version for its higher spin and speed. He changed his golf ball at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the start of October 2025. Bridgeman previously used the 2024 version of the ball.

Apart from that, as a long-term Adidas athlete, Bridgeman wears an array of different Adidas clothing. He uses the 2024 version of the Adidas Tour 360, one of the best golf shoes, for footwear. He also uses a standard Adidas glove for a tight grip.

