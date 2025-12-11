Jake Knapp’s Playing Partner Feared He Wouldn’t Return to the 2025 Grant Thornton After Tragic Loss

Jake Knapp is in Naples for the Grant Thornton Invitational, carrying something far heavier than last season’s expectations. He is the defending champion at Tiburón Golf Club, having finished 27 under with partner Patty Tavatanakit last year. But this time, the question isn’t whether they could win again. It was whether Knapp could even bring himself to play.

In the pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, Patty was asked if the two had stayed in touch since last year’s win. “Yeah, I always text him ‘good round’ or ‘just keep it going’ because he was close a couple times, and I was really rooting for him to take the win,” she stated.

Knapp came close to a win several times this year, like at the Zurich Classic (3rd) and the 3M Open (T3rd). But things took an unexpected turn for him in September, and even deciding whether he was emotionally ready to return to the Grant Thornton Invitational became a question mark, especially for his playing partner, Patty.

“Yeah, we texted a few times back and forth. Then she texted me way too recently. She probably texted me a couple of weeks or a month ago, asking if I still wanted to play together. So I was like, Yes, yes, I think we’ll definitely be playing again,” Knapp admitted in the press conference.

He hinted that Patty was probably doubtful of his playing this week, given his girlfriend, Makena White’s, unexpected passing. In late September, she tragically passed away at the age of 28, due to causes unknown, leaving the 2024 Mexico Open champion navigating a grief that overshadowed everything else. A week after the tragedy, Knapp made an emotional statement.

“We shared so many unforgettable memories, and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family and great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us.”

So naturally, just two months on, even deciding whether he was emotionally ready to return to the Grant Thornton Invitational was a significant question, especially for Patty. She wasn’t sure he’d be ready, and Knapp himself admitted that the decision came together only recently. Now that Knapp’s playing, let’s take a look at who the UCLA duo will be paired up against on Friday.

Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit will face a strong team

Before Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit can even think about winning again, they’ll have strong opposition breathing down their necks from the very first tee. The UCLA duo has been grouped with 2023 winners Lydia Ko and Jason Day.

The two powerhouse pairs will headline Friday’s opening round, going off together at 10:45 a.m. ET from the first tee in the scramble format. It’s a strong pairing, as even Ko and Day are no strangers to the Tiburon. Ko won LPGA titles here in 2014 and 2022, and she teamed with Day to win the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational in 2023.

Tavatanakit and Knapp responded last year with a wire-to-wire victory, setting a tournament record at 27-under, 189. Both teams know how to score low here, and now they’ll go head-to-head in Friday’s opening round.

This week features 16 mixed-team duos competing in a 54-hole event with a different format each day. Friday will be scramble, Saturday alternate shot, and Sunday modified four-ball. The winning team will split $1 million from $4 million.