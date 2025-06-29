Jake Knapp WITB June 2025 (Update): PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials Explored

Jake Knapp is set to make history at the 2025 Rocket Classic, oh wait, he already has! Knapp blasted his way up the leaderboard with an 11-under par 61 on day two, catapulting him from 130th to tied for 2nd spot at 17 under par, just one shot behind the leader. He broke the course record and made history as the first player to shoot sub-60 and 61 or lower in the same season, following his 12-under par 59 at the Cognizant Classic in March.

As we approach the 4th round, Jake Knapp is currently tied for 2nd spot with Andrew Putnam, Max Greyserman, Chris Kirk, and Mark Hubbard at 17 under par, while Aldrich Potgieter leads the tournament with a 2-shot advantage at 19 under par. So, what’s the secret to Jake Knapp’s success?

Well, apart from the unconditional support his parents provide, his equipment also plays a big role in his success. Let’s break it down. Knapp’s trusty driver is the Taylormade Qi35, set to 9° with a Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5 shaft, all for a cool $599.99. This combo gives him the perfect blend of distance and accuracy off the tee, allowing him to dominate the fairway. When he needs a little more control, he swaps to his PXG Secret Weapon Mini Driver, set to 13° with the same Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5 shaft — a sneaky little club that’s always up for a challenge.

Knapp’s fairway woods are just as impressive. His TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood is set to 18° with a Project X HZRDUS T1100 95 6.5 shaft, and it’s a real game-changer at $299.99. This club gives him the confidence to take on those tricky second shots, and the results speak for themselves. And when he needs a bit more loft, he reaches for his 5-wood or his 3-wood, a TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway 3 Wood Regular Right Handed, available for $269.95.

As for his irons, Knapp trusts the Titleist T200 Irons or the PXG 0317 ST Irons, fitted with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts from 4-PW, which will set him back around $1,300 for the set. These irons deliver the precision and control he needs to attack the greens with confidence. But what about his wedges and putter?

What does Jake Knapp use for his wedges and putter?

Jake Knapp’s short game is a thing of beauty, thanks to his trusty wedges. He uses the PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy II wedge, set to 52° with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts, which costs $149. This wedge is perfect for those delicate chips and pitches. Next up is the Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedge, set to 56° with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts, priced at $179. This is his go-to for those tricky sand shots.

And for the high-arcing shots that drop like feathers, he’s got the Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks wedge, set to 60° with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 WV 125 shafts, which cost $199. When it’s time to get serious on the green, Knapp relies on his trusty TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter, which costs $399, or a PXG Prototype putter that’s still under wraps. He pairs these with the Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot ball, which is only available on tour, and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips. So, do you think he can snatch the win with this golf gear? Let us know in the comment section below!