James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2026 James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational kicked off on March 6 at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida. The event features a field of 78 senior professionals competing across a 54-hole stroke-play format. Although the event is still in its early years, it boasts a significant prize money.

Marking one of the unique early-season stops on the PGA TOUR Champions calendar, it looks to blend competitive golf with the presence of football legends. A group of 26 Hall of Fame football legends participates in a two-man best-ball competition while pairing with Champions Tour players.

The unique event has a total prize purse of $2,200,000. And out of this, the winner bags $330,000. The winner’s payout is not the standard 15 percent payout, which is generally followed according to the PGA Tour Champions’ prize money distribution chart.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the complete prize money for the 2026 James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.

1 $330,000 2 $193,600 3 $158,400 4 $132,000 5 $105,600 6 $88,000 7 $79,200 8 $70,400 9 $61,600 10 $57,200 11 $52,800 12 $48,400 13 $44,000 14 $41,800 15 $39,600 16 $37,400 17 $35,200 18 $33,000 19 $31,020 20 $29,040 21 $27,280 22 $25,520 23 $24,200 24 $23,100 25 $22,000 26 $20,900 27 $20,020 28 $19,140 29 $18,260 30 $17,380 31 $16,500 32 $15,840 33 $15,180 34 $14,520 35 $13,860 36 $13,200 37 $12,540 38 $12,100 39 $11,660 40 $11,220 41 $10,780 42 $10,340 43 $9,900 44 $9,460 45 $9,020 46 $8,580 47 $8,140 48 $7,700 49 $7,260 50 $6,820 51 $6,380 52 $5,940 53 $5,500 54 $5,280 55 $5,060 56 $4,840 57 $4,620 58 $4,400 59 $4,180 60 $3,960 61 $3,740 62 $3,520 63 $3,300 64 $3,080 65 $2,860 66 $2,640 67 $2,420 68 $2,200 69 $2,068 70 $1,936 71 $1,804 72 $1,672 73 $1,540 74 $1,452 75 $1,364 76 $1,276 77 $1,188 78 $1,100

Adding to the prize money, there are several other perks that the field would enjoy. The money that the golfers would earn adds up to the Charles Schwab Cup points list. During the regular season, every $1 a player earns is 1 point in the standings. The top 72 players with the most points qualify for the playoffs’ first leg.

Zach Johnson leads as the Hall of Fame Invitational welcomes NFL legends again

In the inaugural edition of the event in 2025, Angel Cabrera secured the win, concluding the event at 11-under par. With that win, the 56-year-old Argentine icon secured his first career victory on the PGA Tour Champions. This year, he is currently tied for 52nd after round 2 with a total of 5 over par. Zach Johnson is leading the field in his tournament debut at 8-under par after a bogey-free second round.

The previous year, notable names like Bijay Singh, John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, and Miguel Ángel Jiménez graced the tournament. The event yielded an estimated $10.6 million in donations to the local economy and charities such as Habitat for Humanity and First Tee.

“It’s the only tournament in the world where PGA TOUR Champions players and Pro Football Hall of Famers compete side by side. The energy, access, and community feel make it unforgettable,” said the executive director, Ken Kennerly.

This year too, several Hall of Farmers, including the likes of Drew Brees, Emmitt Smith, Ed Reed, Lawrence Taylor, Calvin Johnson, Brian Urlacher, DeMarcus Ware, Mike Haynes, Richard Dent, and more, turned up for the second season of the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.