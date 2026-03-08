James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The 2026 James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational kicked off on March 6 at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida. The event features a field of 78 senior professionals competing across a 54-hole stroke-play format. Although the event is still in its early years, it boasts a significant prize money.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Marking one of the unique early-season stops on the PGA TOUR Champions calendar, it looks to blend competitive golf with the presence of football legends. A group of 26 Hall of Fame football legends participates in a two-man best-ball competition while pairing with Champions Tour players.
The unique event has a total prize purse of $2,200,000. And out of this, the winner bags $330,000. The winner’s payout is not the standard 15 percent payout, which is generally followed according to the PGA Tour Champions’ prize money distribution chart.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the complete prize money for the 2026 James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.
|1
|$330,000
|2
|$193,600
|3
|$158,400
|4
|$132,000
|5
|$105,600
|6
|$88,000
|7
|$79,200
|8
|$70,400
|9
|$61,600
|10
|$57,200
|11
|$52,800
|12
|$48,400
|13
|$44,000
|14
|$41,800
|15
|$39,600
|16
|$37,400
|17
|$35,200
|18
|$33,000
|19
|$31,020
|20
|$29,040
|21
|$27,280
|22
|$25,520
|23
|$24,200
|24
|$23,100
|25
|$22,000
|26
|$20,900
|27
|$20,020
|28
|$19,140
|29
|$18,260
|30
|$17,380
|31
|$16,500
|32
|$15,840
|33
|$15,180
|34
|$14,520
|35
|$13,860
|36
|$13,200
|37
|$12,540
|38
|$12,100
|39
|$11,660
|40
|$11,220
|41
|$10,780
|42
|$10,340
|43
|$9,900
|44
|$9,460
|45
|$9,020
|46
|$8,580
|47
|$8,140
|48
|$7,700
|49
|$7,260
|50
|$6,820
|51
|$6,380
|52
|$5,940
|53
|$5,500
|54
|$5,280
|55
|$5,060
|56
|$4,840
|57
|$4,620
|58
|$4,400
|59
|$4,180
|60
|$3,960
|61
|$3,740
|62
|$3,520
|63
|$3,300
|64
|$3,080
|65
|$2,860
|66
|$2,640
|67
|$2,420
|68
|$2,200
|69
|$2,068
|70
|$1,936
|71
|$1,804
|72
|$1,672
|73
|$1,540
|74
|$1,452
|75
|$1,364
|76
|$1,276
|77
|$1,188
|78
|$1,100
Adding to the prize money, there are several other perks that the field would enjoy. The money that the golfers would earn adds up to the Charles Schwab Cup points list. During the regular season, every $1 a player earns is 1 point in the standings. The top 72 players with the most points qualify for the playoffs’ first leg.
Zach Johnson leads as the Hall of Fame Invitational welcomes NFL legends again
In the inaugural edition of the event in 2025, Angel Cabrera secured the win, concluding the event at 11-under par. With that win, the 56-year-old Argentine icon secured his first career victory on the PGA Tour Champions. This year, he is currently tied for 52nd after round 2 with a total of 5 over par. Zach Johnson is leading the field in his tournament debut at 8-under par after a bogey-free second round.
The previous year, notable names like Bijay Singh, John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, and Miguel Ángel Jiménez graced the tournament. The event yielded an estimated $10.6 million in donations to the local economy and charities such as Habitat for Humanity and First Tee.
“It’s the only tournament in the world where PGA TOUR Champions players and Pro Football Hall of Famers compete side by side. The energy, access, and community feel make it unforgettable,” said the executive director, Ken Kennerly.
This year too, several Hall of Farmers, including the likes of Drew Brees, Emmitt Smith, Ed Reed, Lawrence Taylor, Calvin Johnson, Brian Urlacher, DeMarcus Ware, Mike Haynes, Richard Dent, and more, turned up for the second season of the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.