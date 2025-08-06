Jason Day Called Out by PGA Tour Star Over Strange Outfit Choice at First Playoff Event of the Year

Players have gathered in Memphis this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, a sweltering August stop on the PGA Tour calendar. The temperatures are high, and while most players packed polos and moisture-wicking basics for the week, one player arrived looking less like someone playing a tournament. That’s right! Jason Day has done it once again to be the centre of a comedic spectacle with his choice of outfits, and this time, even a fellow player couldn’t help but take a dig at him.

Since parting ways with Nike and teaming up with Malbon Golf in early 2024, Jason Day has turned fairways into fashion runways — and let’s just say, people are definitely watching. These days, golf fans seem more interested in Jason Day’s outfit reveal than his opening tee shot. His bold Malbon looks have made him a walking headline, but the reactions? Let’s just say — they are fashionably divided.

His latest Malbon getup at TPC Southwind featured a long, flowy, robe-style overshirt that may or may not have doubled as a sauna suit. And fellow Aussie player, Min Woo Lee, couldn’t help but poke fun at Day’s choice of outfit for the day during their practice round together. Min Woo Lee shared a picture on his Instagram story alongside Day, which was captioned, “Memphis is sweaty. Bring your robes like @JasonDay.” Lee’s hilarious jab at Jason Day instantly lit up social media, with fans cracking up over the cheeky reference to Day’s flowing, robe-like outfit — a signature Malbon piece that looked more like a spa day than a tournament.

Of course, this isn’t Day’s first appearance in the Malbon spotlight. Earlier in 2025, he turned heads at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he teed off in what can only be described as golf’s most comfortable controversy — a full monochrome sweatsuit. Baggy gray sweatpants, a matching top, and a Motive hat completed the ensemble that Jason Day rocked during the final round, but much to the delight and confusion of viewers everywhere. Even Trevor Immelman couldn’t help himself, quipping, “Did he lose his luggage?” right after Day holed out for eagle from a bunker on the 14th. Imagine making one of the shots of the day, only to be roasted for your outfit.

Even at the 2025 Open, Jason Day was spotted sporting a wide-neck cream sweater paired with baggy plaid pants — yet another reminder that whether or not his name is on the leaderboard, his outfits are always leading the conversation. But after the sweater vest saga at the 2024 Masters, it seems Day took the hint, showing up at Augusta this year in a noticeably toned-down look, trading bold graphics for a more traditional, albeit still stylish, ensemble.

Jason Day was asked to tone it down

At the 2024 Masters, Jason Day’s wardrobe turned just as many heads as his golf game. Last year, he arrived to finish his first round alongside Tiger Woods wearing baggy blue pants and a bold sweater vest emblazoned with “No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship” in giant block letters across the front — a look that instantly stood out among Augusta’s sea of tradition. But by the time he returned later that day for his second round, the vest had mysteriously vanished. Day later revealed that tournament organizers had asked him to remove the garment, citing its loud branding as a violation of dress code norms.

“It’s good. I understand. We’re here for the tournament. This is why we come every April. We’re here to play the tournament and I understand,” he said. “We’ll do what we can with what we have fashion-wise and enjoy playing the tournament,” Day added when he showed up this year with a more toned-down look. Day admitted to making changes to his wardrobe since last year’s look, “We kind of did, but we kind of cut everything in half. With what we’re supposed to wear, they said that’s a little bit much, but that’s OK.” Love it or hate it, Jason Day’s wardrobe is officially part of golf’s weekly drama. Whether he’s making birdies or bold fashion statements, one thing’s for sure, everyone’s watching.