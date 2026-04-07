Jason Day Puts Tiger Woods on Blast After DUI Car Crash Put ‘People in Harm’s Way’

When Tiger Woods sat out of competition due to multiple back surgeries in 2016, he impressed Day with his mindset, mental toughness, and efforts. However, things seem to have changed since Woods rolled his car over and got arrested for DUI in March 2026. Now, Day walks a fine line between criticism and empathy as he talks about Woods’s latest troubles.

“Regarding Tiger, it just shows the human element and the human side of someone who is struggling with some addiction. And he’s not immune to it just because he can hit a golf ball really well. He’s had 25 to 30 surgeries, and it’s painful to recover from that many. I’ve had procedures done, and I typically try to stay away from all that stuff because I just know that it’s—yeah, painkillers, there can potentially be a downfall to it,” Day said at Augusta.

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“When I look at that, I look at it and go, ‘He’s just a human being like everyone else, and we have struggles. It’s unfortunate.’ The only thing I don’t understand is that it’s a little selfish of him to drive and put other people in harm’s way as well. But when you’re the player that he was and how strong-willed he is, he thinks he can do almost anything, and that’s probably why he’s probably driving and somewhat under the influence.”

“He was my hero—he’s my hero. He was my hero growing up. The reason why I play golf is because of this tournament and Tiger. It’s hard to see him go through what he’s going through, and especially under the microscope, so it must be hard to be who he is and have everyone look kind of down on him.”

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Day and Woods have often lifted each other high. Ever since the Australian joined the PGA Tour in 2008, Woods has provided Day with technical guidance. No wonder Day looks at him as his hero. Back in 2016, during a conversation with Newsweek, Woods revealed that the duo talks a lot over a call or text. Some of their conversation is based on advice, and most of it involves friendly banter. Woods even guided Day through his back troubles in 2020.

In 2016, when Woods did not compete because of recovery, Day used to call him and check up on him and, in the end, was left impressed.

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“Every time I talk to him, it’s mindset, mental toughness, effort,” Day said. “It didn’t matter how bad it was; if it was a course that he did not like, he was just going to flat-out execute you. It did not matter. That’s that killer instinct that I need to get back, like I had at the second half of last year; get back and take it into this year and go through with it.”

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Day also had to endure chronic back pain. However, he opted for non-invasive interventions rather than major surgeries. Back in 2015, he opened up about his battle against vertigo and even collapsed during the U.S. Open that year. It was the byproduct of his sinus cyst removal in 2010. And since 2016, his chronic back issues have become a major concern.

To deal with his ailing back, Day got an epidural shot and underwent a rhizotomy to burn the nerve endings and relieve pressure on his lower back. But Tiger Woods has been dealing with such pain for a lot longer.

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Woods underwent knee arthroscopy and reconstructive surgery on his ACL. To fix his back, he has undergone microdiscectomy twice, an anterior lumbar interbody fusion, microdecompression, and, most recently, a lumbar disc replacement. And all of these surgeries had him dependent on painkillers.

That’s likely the reason behind Woods’s recent DUI arrest. To manage his chronic pain, he had to indulge in opioid analgesics. And upon investigation after her rollover car crash in Jupiter, the officials found him in possession of two hydrocodone pills. It’s highly addictive and is classified as a Schedule II controlled substance.

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Many believe the 82x PGA Tour champion should just give up. But right now, he’s seeking help in Switzerland. Day hopes that his long-time mentor and close friend emerges from this situation stronger.

“Some people want him to fail. Some people obviously want him to succeed. It’s really difficult for me to go through that and watch him, and I know that he’s getting the help now, which is good. I’m just hoping he comes out on the other side and is better.”

Even the defending champion at the Masters, Rory McIlroy, was upset about Woods’s absence.

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“Unfortunately, there will be a couple of guys that won’t be in that room, which is a shame, but I want to make sure that they’re acknowledged as well,” McIlroy, 36, said. “They’ve been two of the greatest champions that the Masters has ever seen.”

Jason Day is not the only one who has shared his honest thoughts on Woods’s situation; few significant entities in golf have also shared theirs.

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What have Nick Faldo and others said about Tiger Woods following his recent DUI arrest?

Sir Nick Faldo seemed pretty unsettled with Woods’ latest controversy. He simply wasn’t happy with the PGA Tour dismissing accountability and letting him leave the Masters Tournament and Ryder Cup captaincy talks without any punishment.

The CBS analyst said, “There are two sides to this right now. There’s one side, let’s care for Tiger, and then there’s got to be a responsibility and accountability side as well. This is a serious thing and issue he’s done. The PGA Tour statement was so predictably weak. And you know how they show that, the Tour will look after him as they always have done. There has to be some accountability; forget about golf and everything.”

Jack Nicklaus, however, had a bit of a mellow tone. According to him, Woods wouldn’t take the painkillers if he didn’t need to.

“Sometimes you get, you know, too far down the line, and you just need somebody to help you. I think he probably needs some help. And we all want to help him. We’re all on his side.”

Former golfer Mark Lye claimed that Woods’ name should be taken down from the LA Open Genesis Invitational and the Hero World Challenge. According to him, the controversy was the result of a shameful and selfish act.

But the list of critics doesn’t end with Lye, Faldo, and Nicklaus. Fans also have split into factions, with some supporting Tiger Woods and others criticizing his rash driving and decisions. Thankfully, Woods has received the green signal to travel to Switzerland and receive the help that he direly needs.