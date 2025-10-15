Jason Day Reveals the Time Tiger Woods Turned to Him for Equipment Advice: ‘The Funny Thing…’

It’s not every day you’d hear about Tiger Woods admitting to skying his driver. We’ve seen him hit some impeccable shots over the years, but apparently even he has had his moments. And one of those moments was revealed recently by Jason Day, who couldn’t help but share a hilarious story involving a text from Woods and a brilliantly simple solution.

During a playful match on

Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel , Day was challenged to a casual round by the golf influencer. When Horvat launched a towering drive using a low tee, it sparked a memory for Day. One that involved Tiger Woods and a hilariously simple piece of advice.

“You know, the funny thing about Tiger one time, he texts me about the TaylorMade Woods and I’m like, ‘Hey, you hitting it?’ And he’s like, ‘I keep skying it, top of the bloody uh, driver head.’ And I said, ‘Well, just tee it down lower.'”

A couple of weeks later, Day saw something that left him laughing out loud, “And then next week or two weeks later, the British Open, they’re shaving the tees down…” Yes, they were literally shaving Tiger Woods’ tees down, because even after the advice, Tiger Woods didn’t switch tees. Instead of teeing the ball lower like Day suggested, Tiger Woods had his team trim the tees themselves to get the height just right. That, right there, is Tiger Woods in a nutshell.

He doesn’t just eyeball the tee height like most pros. In fact, he carries two specific tee sizes in his bags: A standard 2.1-inch and a longer 3.3-inch. While most players use a standard driver tee and adjust the tee height by how far they push it into the ground, Tiger Woods keeps two different ones. On windy days, he’ll go low. When he wants to launch it high, he’ll switch. There’s no guesswork. But for Day, that text exchange also said something else

It showed that Tiger trusted him enough to ask for advice. Their friendship goes back years, built on mutual respect and a shared grind through injuries and comebacks.

Back in 2015, when Jason Day was at the peak of his career (he had won five PGA Tour events by then and even ascended to World No. 1), his game was so impressive that even the all-time GOAT Tiger Woods turned to him for tips. “When Tiger was going through the chipping yips, Tiger invited me out to kind of go over chipping technique,” Day shared candidly after winning the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. Woods was battling back pain and confidence issues then, coming off a career-worst 82. That meeting turned into a friendship that’s lasted ever since.

By 2020, the roles had flipped a bit. Day was struggling with his own back problems and turned to Woods for advice on staying healthy and adapting his swing. “Jason and I have had a great relationship for a very long time,” Woods said ahead of the 2020 BMW Championship. “We’ve talked about a number of things,” he added, hinting at their shared struggles with injuries.

While Jason Day has been an admirable presence in Woods’ life, he’s had similar impacts on other people, too. Once their YouTube round wrapped up, Horvat couldn’t stop waxing lyrical about the veteran.

Grant Horvat speaks highly of Jason Day

Grant Horvat had nothing but praise for Jason Day after they shot the video, describing him as “one of the nicest guys on earth.” He took to X to share his takeaways after spending time with the Australian star and even noted that his swing reminds him a lot of Tiger Woods, who was actually the main influence on Day’s technique when they first met. Horvat also praised Day’s deep knowledge of the game, calling his golf IQ “off the charts.”

The respect was mutual. During their match, Day asked Horvat about his unusual LAB grip and his experience at the PGA Tour Superstore. When Horvat mentioned the staff recognized him and joked that he might have gotten a free fitting, Day grinned and said, “Perks for being Grant Horvat.”

It was an easy, genuine moment. The kind you only get when two different worlds in golf collide. A former World No. 1 sharing laughs with a next-gen creator. And right in the middle of it all, a story about Tiger Woods.