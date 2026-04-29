Jason Day Shares Devastating Details About His Wife’s Pregnancy Loss: ‘We Both Cried’

The true measure of Jason Day‘s strength at the Houston Open wasn’t his T6 finish. It was his ability to keep playing after receiving a heartbreaking phone call mid-tournament.

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“We both cried when she called me,” Day said, revealing that Ellie had suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks. “We were ready to have six kids, we had our mind on six, but that’s the second baby we’ve lost. It happens quite a lot.”

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As Day alluded to, the tragedy is a common one—roughly 80 percent of miscarriages occur in the first trimester. But that frequency doesn’t lessen the well-documented emotional distress, which can linger long after the physical recovery is complete.

Day said Ellie has since found her footing. “She’s doing well. It took a few weeks to recalibrate. But it’s part of life. We lose parents, we lose loved ones every single day and there’s nothing we can do, but we have had a lot of blessings in our life and we have been blessed to have five healthy kids.” The couple’s children, Dash, Lucy, Arrow, Ozzie, and Winnie, are between the ages of 2 and 14.

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The Days have navigated this kind of grief before. In 2017, Ellie shared on Instagram that they had lost a pregnancy after expecting their third child. “I found out the baby had no heartbeat anymore. I was devastated,” she wrote, describing the two-and-a-half weeks she spent waiting for it to be over.

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Family has always been central to how Day approaches his career. He once skipped the 2012 Open Championship when his son Dash was born, and in 2025, he spoke openly about how having his family travel with him on tour keeps him going. “It can get lonely out here,” he said. “If they were at home I probably wouldn’t play too long, just because I wouldn’t be able to see my kids grow up.”

Much of that stability comes from Ellie. “The amount of sacrifices she’s made for me and my career, I just can’t thank her enough,” Jason Day has said previously. “She never gave up on me trying to get back to the winner’s circle again.” That partnership has only grown more visible this season, where Day recorded a T2 at The American Express, a T6 at the Houston Open, and a T12 at the Masters, competing seriously even while processing a painful personal loss.

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A family built on love, faith, and the open road

Away from the fairways, the Days are family first, a bond Ellie highlighted when she marked their 15th wedding anniversary in October 2024 with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing that they were “just a couple of kids who didn’t have a clue about anything.” Five children and a lifetime of memories later, that gratitude has never faded.

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She regularly documents the family’s life on tour, and in April 2025, shared a photo from the west coast swing, calling it “the best, jam-packed trip with my most favorite people.” For the Days, tournament weeks are not just Jason Day’s work; they are family road trips.

At the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest, Ellie called it “a tradition unlike any other and the sweetest day in golf all year,” adding that she never takes the experience for granted. The kids, dressed in caddying whites, walked the grounds like it was the most natural thing in the world.

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Even the small moments make the timeline. In November 2025, Ellie surprised the children with Milo, a mini dachshund puppy, and had a filmmaker capture their reactions. They are a family that travels together, celebrates together, and grieves together through every tournament and every loss.