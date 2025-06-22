Jason Day WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at TPC River Highlands Explored

After emerging victorious at the Wells Fargo Championship 2018, Jason Day went on a winless drought for five straight years. Which was broken by his win at the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2023. But he has not been able to replicate such a win again. However, Day’s mental fortitude has been unaffected. He keeps showing up at events and does not give up. And if you were to analyse from the perspective of shots rather than the overall score, then there is no doubt that Day has some of the best swings and shots in golf. It is not a stroke of luck that Day was the World number 1 in 2015 after winning the BMW Championship. He also has 14 PGA Tour titles, which include one PGA Championship in his name. So, you might be wondering what he uses to tee off his game.

He starts off his game with the mighty Ping G440 LST, which is a lightweight driver with a hot face and long shaft. Day’s fast swing and G44o’s ability to attain maximum speed and distance while maintaining tight dispersion make the combo a lethal one. It comes with the Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ Black 6 X shaft, which is a long, lightweight shaft providing enough stability and control. The price you have to pay for this baby will be $599.9.

For his shots off the green, he uses two fairway woods, a 3-wood, and a 7-wood. He uses the TaylorMade Qi35 (15 degrees), which is a versatile club that can be used for off-the-tee shots and shots from the greens. Their shallower profile with 4° loft sleeves provides good launch and adjustability to hit the maximum distance. It comes with the Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 80 X shaft also known as the Black Shadow, has a softer tip and stiffer butt. Which means the club has a good feel and grip to hold, and the softer tip makes it lightweight, providing a faster swing. This Wood comes for a price of $349.99. And if you wish to buy the shaft alone, you would have to pay $175.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His second fairway wood is the TaylorMade Qi35 (21 degrees) 7-wood. The club comes with a twist face technology with 4° loft sleeves, which gives a straight flight and maximum distance. The 7-wood also comes with a Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 80 X shaft. This club is priced at $349.9. Moving onto his iron game, it is one of Day’s major strengths.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He uses two irons: TaylorMade P790 (4) and TaylorMade P7CB (5-PW). The P790 is the latest release of irons by Taylormade. The 4340 M face gives ultra-high-speed and strength, unlocking maximum distance. The P7CB irons are forged for the sole purpose of consistency. The weight distribution at the face gives you more stability and workability. Both these clubs come with the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft. These shafts are suitable for those looking for a low trajectory and low spin. His iron set cost him $1399.9 for the P790 and $199.9 for the P7CB iron.

Moreover, if you are a real golf fan and follow Jason Day’s performance, then you would understand that putting is one of Day’s major strengths. And for his meticulous and accurate putt, he uses some special clubs. Let’s dive into his short game golfing kit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jason Day’s Wedges and Putters

Day’s wedge collection for 2025 consists of Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-08F, 56-10S) and Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-L). The SM 10 wedge has a high CG, which gives you more control and stability. Also, the specially designed groove will give a low-launching high high-distance shot. The WedgeWorks (60-L) is designed in a way to provide optimized flight and increased spin. Both of these wedges come with the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400. The S400 is also designed for low trajectory and low spin shots. If you want to buy the same wedges as Jason, then you have to pay $189 for the SM10 and $225 for the 60-L.

Day has a great sense of style as he uses the TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider Limited Red, which has a strikingly handsome red color face. It has a lightweight 6061 aluminium body combined with stainless steel, which gives a perfect weight distribution, improving stability and high MOI. It has a Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord grip, which gives enhanced cord control. It is a limited edition product, so you’d better grab it for $299 soon before it goes out of stock. Finally, the smallest but the most significant item in his bag: the ball. He uses Bridgestone Tour Bx golf balls, ideal for players seeking more distance and reaction. It has a price tag of $44.99. That’s all that is there in his 2025 bag. Do you think this kit will help to end his winless drought? Let us know in the comments below.