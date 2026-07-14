Jason Day’s Bizarre Outfit at The Open Turns Heads as Golf World Can’t Stop Talking About It

The Royal Birkdale welcomes the best golfers in the world as they vie for the coveted Open Championship. But just as it showcases a range of golfing pedigrees, the same goes for eccentric personalities. To that end, fans swarming the golf club witnessed Jason Day once again fashion himself in a quirky ensemble. Suffice to say, he seemed dressed for something other than conventional links golf.

After sporting a relatively understated black trousers-and-white-polo combination during Monday’s practice round, the 13-time PGA Tour winner returned on Tuesday in a head-turning, head-to-toe green-and-white camouflage Malbon ensemble. While most contenders would heed the capricious weather and winds sweeping Royal Birkdale, Day and his apparel partner, Malbon Golf, seem insistent on catching eyeballs. Yet this isn’t Day’s first time courting attention in style.

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He famously donned baggy blue pants and a loud sweater vest featuring “No. 313. Malbon Golf Championship” at the 2024 Masters. Augusta National officials asked him to remove the vest during the tournament, while his bold Masters practice-round outfits again attracted attention in 2026. His eccentric taste was also visible at this year’s PGA Championship, as fans spotted him wearing baggy, vintage-style shorts during practice rounds.

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Speaking of fans, Day’s latest fashion statement invited a myriad of reactions.

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Fans divided over Day’s outfit at the Open Championship

The obvious theme of “hunting” has clearly caught fans’ attention, with many flocking to social media to joke about Jason Day blending into his surroundings.

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“I don’t see what you did there,” one user wrote, playing on the camouflage theme by pretending they couldn’t spot him.

While some fans saw the funny side, others questioned whether Day’s fashion choices reflected a lack of competitive edge.

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“It seems like he gave up seriously contending years ago,” a user wrote. “Now just showing up wearing lifestyle clothing that gets clicks and cashing sponsor checks.”

The criticism comes amid a lengthy major championship drought. Day hasn’t won a major since capturing the 2015 PGA Championship, although he did record a T-8 finish at the 2025 Masters. Notably, his increasingly unconventional wardrobe has become a regular talking point since joining Malbon Golf in early 2024.

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“At least if he misses the fairway, nobody will find him,” another user wrote, taking another playful jab at the Australian’s camouflage look.

“Great for a safari, but for golf, I’ll pass,” another fan wrote, preferring traditional golf attire over Day’s latest experiment.

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Besides the reactions, Day must also contend with the demanding conditions at Royal Birkdale. A strong field featuring Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and several other major champions stands in his way. Whether or not his outfit wins over fans, the former world No. 1 will hope his golf does the talking this week.