Jason Kelce Lands Huge ESPN Role With 9 Days Left for the Masters

Since retiring from football, Jason Kelce has been steadily building his reputation in broadcasting, and now he’s landed a high-profile assignment that promises to add another feather to his cap. After gaining attention during his appearance on Tiger Woods’ Tech League, the former NFL center will next be seen reporting on-course at Augusta National as an on-site correspondent, following his TCL debut.

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“Jason Kelce’s golf broadcasting debut at TGL earlier this month went so well that ESPN is sending him to Augusta National next week. Kelce will serve as an on-course reporter during The Masters Par 3 Contest, conducting interviews with players and their families,” reported Fox Sports’ David Rumsey.

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This will be a significant step up for Jason Kelce after his appearance in the $500 million Tech League, which earned him positive reviews from most viewers. His personality, sports insight, and ability to connect football fans to the game of golf were widely praised, likely influencing the organizers’ decision to bring him on as a panelist.

At Augusta National, Kelce is expected to conduct interviews with players and their families, and fans are eager to see how those interactions unfold. Since retiring from football in 2024, Kelce has remained active as an analyst, working with ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame crew and co-hosting the New Heights podcast alongside his brother Travis.

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Undoubtedly, it was his association with Tiger Woods that helped him win over golf fans. Speaking of Woods, he has once again found himself in trouble with the law following another car accident.

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New findings surface after Tiger Woods Arrest

After a recent accident in Hobe Sound, Tiger Woods now faces serious questions from law enforcement. The crash involved Woods’ Land Rover SUV flipping while he attempted to overtake a Ford F‑150 after colliding with a trailer.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, though the trailer sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage. Woods told the sheriff’s deputy that he had been looking at his phone and adjusting the radio, and did not notice the vehicle ahead had slowed.

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A new development has since emerged: according to a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday by the sheriff’s department, Woods was found carrying two hydrocodone pills in his left pants pocket.

The deputy also observed several unusual signs during the encounter, including profuse sweating despite a cool environment, bloodshot and glassy eyes with extremely dilated pupils, sluggish movements, and persistent hiccups, all of which raised suspicion.

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However, a breath test confirmed that no alcohol was in his system, though Woods admitted to taking prescription medication earlier that morning. Hydrocodone, the opioid found in his pocket, is commonly prescribed for severe or chronic pain.

This is not the first time Woods has been involved in a serious accident; previous incidents in 2017 and 2021 also brought him into contact with law enforcement.

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Woods has yet to issue an official statement, so his participation in next week’s Masters Tournament has not been ruled out.