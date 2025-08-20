Jay Monahan Admits True Feelings on His Replacement Amid Overwhelming Response to New PGA Tour CEO

Just a couple of weeks into his new role as PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp is already shaking things up, and in a big way. He’s introduced the ‘Future Competition Committee,’ a game-changer aimed to “design the best professional golf competitive model in the world for the benefit of PGA TOUR fans, players and their partners.” And with golf legend Tiger Woods leading this 9-member committee, Rolapp’s getting major props from the golf world.

And considering the recent announcement about the Future Competition Committee, several golf analysts have shared strong feelings for Rolapp. In fact, Dylan Detheir of Golf Magazine said, “impressive debut from Brian Rolapp. comfortable, direct, ready to make some changes. curious what others thought!but from my seat — good start,” while Golf Digest’s Joel Beall said, “Undertone of new PGA Tour CEO Rolapp’s address was unmistakable: he’s not afraid to burn it all down and start over.”

Does Jay Monahan think the same? Well, yes.

At East Lake, ahead of the TOUR Championship, Jay Monahan gave Brian Rolapp a nod of approval, saying, “Brian Rolapp is off to a great start. As I’ve told everyone that’s asked me, Brian is very bright. His experience lends itself perfectly and precisely to the future opportunity of the PGA TOUR,” and that, “It’s been a pleasure to watch him connect with our players, our partners and team members.”

And Monahan’s right on point. Rolapp does bring in plenty of experience. With 22 years under his belt in the National Football League, mostly dealing with the league’s media business, Rolapp had been Chief Media and Business Officer since 2014.

Keeping in mind the same, Monahan continued his Rolapp praises, adding, “Time will demonstrate that he is exactly the right leader for the PGA TOUR at this moment in time and this moment in its evolution, and that’s why he already enjoys such broad support from our players, partners and team members that have had the opportunity to spend time with him.”

So what’s the big deal about this recent development? Plenty. The Future Competition Committee is going to zero in on three key areas of the Tour’s competition model: parity, scarcity, and simplicity. Parity means keeping the Tour’s balance and meritocracy. Simplicity makes the competition easy to follow, building to the Tour Championship. Lastly, Scarcity gets top players competing together more often in special events.

So, plenty to be excited about. And No Laying Up seemed to understand that as well, saying, “100% worth your time. Rolapp has made a heck of a first impression, and is not shy about forecasting significant change, with the expectation that he’s held accountable on following through.“

Though Rolapp and the committee members haven’t said much more about this PGA Tour project yet, these changes are probably going to keep getting cheered on in the Tour. Pros like Rory McIlroy are backing Rolapp’s moves, so that’s a good sign.

Rory McIlroy gives his verdict on the new PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp

Rory McIlroy is hyped about the future of the PGA Tour with Brian Rolapp at the helm. Ahead of the 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake, McIlroy talked to the media in Atlanta about what he thinks of Rolapp after meeting him last week. McIlroy said, “I like him. I like him a lot,” and that, “I think he’s going to bring a fresh perspective to everything, and I think he wants to move pretty quick, so I’m excited.”

McIlroy’s a big fan of Rolapp, and he’s right – Rolapp’s fresh perspective as an outsider to golf could be a game-changer for the PGA Tour. Back when Rolapp was announced as PGA Tour CEO in June, McIlroy was stoked about the news. He said, “I think it’s great that Jay is there to help with the smooth transition also. Yeah, I think it’s a really positive thing for the TOUR.”

Now everyone’s wondering if Rolapp can strike a deal with LIV Golf’s Scott O’Neil for a potential merger so we can see the world’s best players compete together outside the majors. Only time will tell.