Jay Monahan & Co ‘Threatened’ Suspended PGA Tour Pro Long Before His LIV Golf Collaboration

April was not a good month for Wesley Bryan, as the 35-year-old PGA Tour winner found himself indefinitely suspended after participating in The Duels. Known for his trick-shot videos on the “Bryan Bros Golf” YouTube channel, which he runs with his brother George, Bryan had been warned of possible repercussions but chose to compete anyway, calling the opportunity “one of those we’ve been dreaming of since we got into YouTube golf.” With 134 PGA Tour starts and a win at the 2017 RBC Heritage, Bryan planned to appeal the suspension, arguing that The Duels was not a traditional LIV tournament and fell into a gray area. “I want to be clear: I do respect the authorities that are in place at the Tour,” he said, “but because of the ambiguity in the rules and regulations… I plan on exercising my right to appeal.”

But things didn’t quite work out. Expanding on the issue during a recent YouTube episode of The Scratch Golf Show, Bryan revealed that the PGA Tour had threatened disciplinary action over his content long before this incident. “I absolutely knew it was a possibility,” he said. “It was not the first time I had been threatened with repercussions of content-related stuff or other things I’ve done. This was just the first time they followed through.”

Though he refrained from sharing some specifics due to potential consequences, Bryan made it clear he believes the Tour’s response was excessive. Bryan explained that he reviewed the PGA Tour’s rules and regulations and didn’t believe his participation in the nine-hole YouTube scramble violated any official policy. “When I was looking at the rules, I found what I thought were problems in the way it was worded,” he said.

“There’s just no way if it goes to an appeals committee that somebody unbiased could read those rules and draw the conclusion the commissioner and his people drew.” Despite his optimism, the Tour ultimately classified the event as an official violation, a decision that Bryan still disputes. “I’ve never seen a nine-hole scramble classified as an event,” he added.

While the suspension has hurt his PGA Tour career, Bryan stood by his decision to participate in the YouTube series. “I felt like the decision I made, although undoubtedly a poor one for my career on the PGA Tour, has overall been a win for the game of golf,” he said. Bryan expressed pride in the support and reach “The Duels” content has generated, calling it a success for the broader golf community.

“The response from fans and sponsors has been unbelievably positive. I love what’s being built there, and I’m passionate about continuing it,” he said. That passion has now carried over to a new stage, one where Bryan is proving he still belongs at the professional level.

Wesley Bryan is still playing professional golf after his PGA Tour ban

Wesley Bryan may be off the PGA Tour, but he’s far from done. The 35-year-old made an encouraging return to competition at the BMW International Open—his debut on the DP World Tour—where he carded back-to-back rounds of 70 to sit at 2-under and tied for 64th heading into the weekend. While he eventually dropped outside the top 20, Bryan’s effort stood out after months away from the game. Among those who took notice was Phil Mickelson, who tweeted after Friday’s round: “Awesome playing!! Have a great weekend, too.”

Mickelson’s message wasn’t just a casual compliment; it underscored his ongoing support for Bryan. Back in April, long before Bryan’s return to competitive golf, Mickelson had already spoken up for him. Frustrated by the PGA Tour’s treatment of the former RBC Heritage winner, Mickelson posted a blistering message on social media:

“Normally when an entity violates independent contract law, they deny that it happened and force the contractor/individual to prove that it did. In this case, the PGA Tour blatantly admits they are illegally banning an independent contractor, so why doesn’t the DOJ step in and enforce the law? DOJ, do your f****** job!”

It was the first time Mickelson publicly backed Bryan, and months later, his continued support only reinforces the bond forged between LIV players and those caught in the crossfire.