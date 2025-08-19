Jay Monahan & Co. to Take U-Turn on Ditching Decades-Old Tradition After Backlash – Report

Jay Monahan will likely go down as one of the most heavily criticized commissioners in PGA Tour history — and there are valid reasons for it. It was under his tenure that LIV Golf was introduced, and although he initially stood firmly against the breakaway league, it was he who wanted to make the success of the PGA-LIV merger. Also, it was under his tenure that the Tour saw a massive decline in viewership. But perhaps the biggest backlash he faced came from his decision to cut back on seven Monday Qualifiers — a move he now seems to be reversing, if the reports are correct.

The PGA Tour is reportedly considering bringing back Monday Qs for some events. ” The PGA Tour is reportedly bringing back Monday Qs for the opposite field events early in the season that had originally been eliminated. Puerto Rico and Myrtle Beach, along with Corales,” the official account of Monday Q posted on X. Opposite field events are the ones that run in the same week as bigger tournaments. They are a provision through which players who aren’t in the marquee field get a chance to tee it up. They award fewer FedEx Cup points and don’t carry Masters invites, but they are often the only entry point for grinders chasing status.

For those who don’t know, Monday Qualifiers — most commonly called Monday Qs — are one-round shootouts that give lesser-known or up-and-coming golfers a chance to earn a spot in that week’s PGA Tour event. As the name suggests, they’re played on a Monday, with players competing in an 18-hole qualifier. For years, these qualifiers offered four spots into the main event, but last year, Jay Monahan and team decided to cut that number down to two from 2026 onwards.

The move was framed as a way to protect established Tour members and tighten the field. Smaller fields mean fewer logjams and a better chance of finishing rounds before darkness. The Tour said it will help with the pace of play and keep the 36-hole cut on schedule. At the same time, the Tour has cut its fully exempt category from 125 to 100 players, so eliminating some Monday Qs frees up spots for those who’ve already earned their way in through Korn Ferry or FedEx Cup standings.

“This was a true collaborative effort, and I’m extremely proud of the PAC [Player Advisory Council] for the time and effort they put into evaluating how we build a stronger PGA Tour,” Monahan said in November last year. Anyway, as expected, this move backfired, with calls for officials to resign.

Many spoke openly against this decision. Padraig Harrington took to X and said, “This has to be one of the strangest decisions of @pgatour when it comes to being in the entertainment business. “If it was up to me, I’d be focusing more on Monday qualifiers.” Other players like Lucas Glover called the move “terrible.” Even the 2023 Open Championship winner, Brian Harman, sympathized with the players potentially going to be affected by it. “I would feel the exact same way.”

But now, after heavy scrutiny, it looks like the PGA Tour is rethinking that decision. As Jay Monahan is stepping down from the Commissioner of the PGA Tour position, it looks like he’s trying to undo some of his missteps. While many are beyond his control, like LIV luring away top players, bringing back Monday Qs can help him repair his reputation. And why won’t it? The qualifier has been a launchpad for some of golf’s biggest names.

Players who owe their career to Monday Q

Monday qualifiers might seem like a long shot, but they’ve been the springboard for some of golf’s biggest success stories. Corey Conners is a perfect example. Back in 2019, while playing on a limited status, he Monday qualified for the Valero Texas Open and went on to win the whole tournament! That victory didn’t just change his week, it changed his career — giving him full Tour status and a spot at the Masters.

Patrick Reed is yet another name who came through the grind of Monday Q. “I have no status, so we’re playing for the status,” he said back in 2012. That year, he successfully qualified for six of the eight events he tried, fighting his way into fields and stacking up enough points to eventually earn his card through Q-School. That persistence paved the way for nine PGA Tour wins and a Masters title in 2018. Reed’s story shows how Monday qualifiers can force players to perform under immense pressure before even reaching the first tee of a Tour event. He’s still known as “Mr. Monday” to this date for his feat.

Then you have Cameron Young, whose route to stardom also ran through Monday qualifiers. Young broke through with a strong finish after Monday’s qualifying for the 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship, a stepping stone that ultimately propelled him to the PGA Tour and finally his first win this year at the Wyndham Championship.

Their stories prove one big point: Monday Qs aren’t just side doors into tournaments – they can be the front gates to stardom.